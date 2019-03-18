‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Admits She’s Not Big On ‘Dates’ After Revealing Rob Valletta Reunion

Scheana and Rob were back in touch at the end of last year.

Scheana Marie doesn’t enjoy dating.

During a new interview with Life & Style magazine, the Vanderpump Rules star was asked about her ideal date before admitting that going on dates isn’t something she typically enjoys.

“I’m not really big on dates,” she said on March 18. “I don’t really like dating, it’s always really awkward. Especially first dates. I’m more of an activities person. I’d rather go to Disneyland or go sky diving, something adventurous.”

Scheana also told the magazine that she doesn’t like to be set up.

“I kind of like doing my own thing,” she explained.

Scheana’s comments come just days after she told Us Weekly magazine that she and her ex-boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta, had “lightly rekindled” their relationship “over the holidays” in 2018 after splitting one year prior. As fans well know, Scheana exposed her relationship with Rob to the cameras of Vanderpump Rules for Season 6 but said during the reunion special later that year that Rob had dumped her just weeks after filming wrapped.

For Scheana, the end of her relationship came as a major blow, especially considering she was convinced that she and Rob would get married and start a family in the future. That said, others believed Rob was using Scheana and weren’t surprised when he ended their relationship after the cameras went away.

Also during her interview with Us Weekly magazine, Scheana opened up about her short-lived romance with The Bachelorette contestant Robby Hayes, who fans saw her with during an early episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

“I actually have not spoken to him since October, and it still baffles me because him and I were such good friends. We went to Hawaii together. We went on a few dates. We made out on that date, as you saw,” she explained. “And then, he was on a trip in Mexico, we were texting and I was like, ‘I miss you. Let’s have a Robby-Scheana day soon.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah. I’ll be back tomorrow.’ … I’ve literally never heard from him again.”

During his appearance on Vanderpump Rules earlier this season, Robby was seen out on a date with Scheana at a Los Angeles high-rise, where they were seen going down a sky-high slide before sharing a romantic kiss on a nearby terrace.

To see more of Scheana and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.