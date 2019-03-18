Amy Schumer Reveals That Husband Chris Fischer Is On The Autism Spectrum

Amy Schumer is revealing a lot about her personal life in her new Netflix special, Amy Schumer: Growing.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Schumer has been promoting the special with her unique sense of humor. The I Feel Pretty actress recently fans that since she is about to give birth, she has plans to tone down her material and clean things up a little bit when her little bundle of joy arrives.

“That’s right, I’m done saying dirty things. It’s just not who I am anymore,” she tells fans in the video. “I know it’s pretty weird to hear that from me, but get used to it because I’m basically already kind of an amazing mom.”

And during one part of the special, the 37-year-old reveals to fans that her husband and soon-to-be father of her child, Chris Fischer, is actually on the autism spectrum. According to Perez Hilton, Schumer discusses what it’s like to be married to someone who is on the spectrum in one of the more vulnerable parts of her routine.

Amy tells that crowd that from the very beginning, she knew that her husband’s brain was a little bit different than hers, but that’s one of the reasons she fell in love with him. She shares that early on, there were some signs that helped her notice that he was different.

“I have to start this over because I really want to get this right because I love him very much… My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger’s. He has autism spectrum disorder. He’s on the spectrum,” the comedienne shared.

She then went on to tell a story about a different reaction that Fischer had when she fell. According to Amy, she and Chris were walking down the sidewalk when she tripped and fell to the ground. Whereas most people would say, “Oh my god, are you OK?!” Fischer’s reaction was slightly different.

“He kind of froze and became a lighthouse, opening and closing his mouth…. I remember lying on the ground looking up at him and I wasn’t mad, I just thought, Huh. Lotta Huh moments, you know?”

She then explained to the crowd that once he was diagnosed on the autism spectrum, all of those little moments that kind of made her scratch her head really started to make sense. Whenever Chris has something on his mind, he says it and he doesn’t care about social norms or acting a certain way and Amy says that that is one of the main reasons why she fell in love with him.

As fans know, Amy and Chris’ relationship moved at lightning speed from the very beginning. Just three months after the Trainwreck star and the chef were spotted together on a date in New York City, they got married in an intimate ceremony just three months later. Schumer and Fischer are expecting their new bundle of joy to arrive this Spring.

Her Netflix special titled Amy Schumer: Growing can be streamed starting on Tuesday, March 19.