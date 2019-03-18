Vicki Gunvalson Will Reportedly Return Full-Time For ‘RHOC’ Season 14, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Rumors previously swirled regarding a demotion.

Vicki Gunvalson faced rumors of a potential demotion from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this year but according to a new report, she has not been removed from her “housewife” role on the series.

Although Bravo TV has stayed silent in regard to the official cast lineup for Season 14, an insider told Hollywood Life days ago that Gunvalson had returned to filming in a full-time position.

“Vicki is excited to be filming RHOC right now,” a source close to the series explained. “Despite reports and rumors she wasn’t coming back, she is filming right now and is returning to the show. She and all of the other ladies are having fun and things are good right now with Shannon [Beador] and Tamra [Judge], too. They started filming a few weeks ago and all the ladies from last season are returning.”

When filing began on The Real Housewives of Orange County in early February, Gunvalson and her boyfriend, Steve Lodge, were tending to a business trip in The Bahamas. So, when it came to the rumors of a demotion, the idea of Gunvalson being placed into a part-time role seemed plausible. However, according to this new report, she will maintain her full-time role on the show alongside the other returning members of the cast, including Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson, and Gina Kirschenheiter.

In addition to the returning women of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the ladies have also been joined by a new cast member, believed to be Braunwyn Windham-Burke, on a number of occasions throughout production. Most recently, Windham-Burke shared a photo on Instagram in which she was seen at the same place where Dodd shared a photo and told fans she was enjoying a girls trip in Las Vegas.

Although Windham-Burke’s role on the show has not been confirmed as either part-time or full-time, she appears to be staying close to the cast amid production, which could hint at a “housewife” position. If so, there would be seven full-time cast members on the upcoming episodes.

As fans of the series well know, Gunvalson has been featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County since the series began airing in 2006 and is currently the longest running full-time cast member of the entire franchise.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 will air on Bravo TV this summer. A premiere date has not yet been set.