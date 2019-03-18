‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Stuns In Pale Blue Bra In Latest Instagram Photo

Camille Kostek took to her Instagram page on Monday to share a sizzling snapshot in which she puts her flawless figure on full display. In the photo in question, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is rocking a pale blue bra, which the tag in her post indicates is by brand House Of CB.

The top consists of an underwire bra with two thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders, accentuating her voluptuous figure and showing off quite a bit of cleavage. She teamed the sparkly blue number with pair of high-waisted gray pants, which sit just above the model’s frame, drawing attention to her incredibly toned abs and obliques.

The 27-year-old model, who is the longtime girlfriend of NFL star Rob Gronkowski, is wearing her long blonde tresses swept to the side and down, as they cascade over her right shoulder and onto her chest in loose waves. Her hair is courtesy of stylist Eshed׳ Dahan, as the tag on her post suggests.

She is wearing natural looking makeup on her face, consisting of black mascara that elongates and accentuates her lashes and nude lipstick that allows the focus to remain on her eyes. Bronzer helps highlight her high cheekbones and frame her facial features. The model posed for the photo during the golden hour, which gives the model a natural glow that also makes the baby blue of her eyes pop.

The post, which the model shared with her 520,ooo Instagram followers, garnered more than 13,200 likes and close to 100 comments in about an hour of having been posted, at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to praise her gorgeous looks and share their admiration for the blonde bombshell.

“Camille you are gorgeous! Gronk is luck dude,” one user wrote.

“How is one human being so perfect though,” another one wondered.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue previously noted, Kostek jetted off to Kangaroo Island in southern Australia back in October to shoot her spread for the upcoming edition. The model was the co-winner of last year’s #SISwimSearch, which took her career as a New England Patriots cheerleader to a new level. As a swimsuit model, Kostek hopes to inspire women and girls to embrace their bodies and love their shapes.

“I remembered loving looking at JLo because she had a set of hips,” she told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. “And I think that’s what so cool about this day in age is that you do have that reach. Being an older sister and having been a young woman, it’s super cool for these women to reach out and share their insecurities or something that they want advice on and kind of being able to be their inspiration. That’s like the most fulfilling thing to ever hear.”