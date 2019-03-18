Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Didn’t Fill Out Her Own College Application, Per ‘People’

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are currently embattled in a shocking college admissions scandal, and it seems that their daughter, Olivia Jade, has become the most famous of all the students who benefited from the illegal activity.

According to People Magazine, sources claim that Olivia Jade didn’t even fill out her own college application for USC. New court documents reveal that Lori Loughlin had emailed Rick Singer, the ring leader of the college admissions scandal, about how to fill out the application before Olivia had been accepted to the university as a recruited athlete.

“On or about December 12, 2017, Loughlin e-mailed [Singer], copying Gianulli and their younger daughter, to request guidance on how to complete the formal USC application in the wake of her daughter’s provisional acceptance as a recruited athlete,” the affidavit reads.

“Loughlin wrote, ‘[Our younger daughter] has not submitted all her colleges [sic] apps and is confused on how to do so. I want to make sure she gets those in. Can you tell us how to proceed?'”

Singer reportedly later responded to the email and directed one of his employees to submit the application on behalf of Olivia, seemingly revealing that she didn’t even fill out the college application on her own.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted and arrested last week following the shocking college admissions scandal.

Loughlin later appeared in court where she was released on $1 million bail. Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom, but a sketch artist who was in attendance revealed that the When Calls The Heart and Fuller House star appeared “arrogant” and “defiant” during the proceedings.

Since the scandal erupted, an old YouTube video featuring Olivia Jade and her famous mother has resurfaced. In the video, Lori jokes with her daughter about spending a lot of money on her education, People reports.

Since being released on bail, Loughlin and her family have been laying low. They were seen having some lavish home theater supplies delivered to their home.

The Daily Mail reports that Lori and her family may be deciding to keep a low profile by staying inside their Bel Air mansion for the time being, and they could be using their new home theater to soften the blow of having to be cooped up inside as the scandal plays out.

Lori Loughlin has yet to publicly address the college admissions scandal.