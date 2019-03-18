Meet Celia Babini, ‘The Voice’s’ 17-Year-Old New Yorker With A ‘Captivating’ Sound

The Voice is adding a young girl with a big voice to its roster of contestants moving on to the next round. Over the weekend, fans of the NBC singing competition caught a glimpse of 17-year-old New York high school student Celia Babini when her audition video was leaked early. Babini wowed coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend with her impressive singing, earning the girl a coveted four-chair turn.

The video shows Babini stepping on stage to perform Billie Eilish’s 2017 hit “Idon’twannabeyouanymore” while her friends and family watched backstage. After singing only a few notes, Babini earned chair turns from Levine, Shelton, and Clarkson at the same time. Legend took some time to ponder his decision, but he finally pressed his button when Babini belted out the chorus, showcasing her impressive range.

The coaches watched in awe as the young singer finished her performance, nodding their heads to the beat and looking on intently. When she held the final note, the coaches gave Babini a standing ovation.

Legend was the first to speak on Babini’s performance as he compared the singer to music icons like Adele, Florence Welch, Fiona Apple, and “a little bit of yourself,” according to TVLine.

“I feel like you are gonna be like no one else that’s in the competition,” the “All of Me” singer said.

Shelton chimed in to say that Babini’s voice is “literally captivating.”

“I hit my button because I think you’re a champ,” he said. “I believe in you. I think you’re incredible.”

Levine agreed that the singer is a young Fiona Apple, adding that the series is “missing a Fiona Apple” right now.

“You are the future as far as I’m concerned,” the Maroon 5 frontman said.

In a hilarious attempt to convince Babini to join his team, Shelton joked that his cat died, prompting Levine to run over and press Shelton’s button to turn him back around.

Babini is a senior at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School in New York City, home to a few star alumni like Nicki Minaj and Ansel Elgort, according to Hollywood Life. She plans to attend the NYU Clive Davis Institute next fall.

Fans will have to wait for Monday evening’s episode to find out who Babini chooses as her coach. However, Clarkson seems to be the fitting choice, as the country star took home the trophy last season with 16-year-old singer Chevel Shepherd. Plus, as Clarkson pointed out, her own 17-year-old daughter is the reason why Clarkson is a fan of Eilish’s “Idon’twannabeyouanymore.” A perfect fit!

Watch the Blind Auditions come to an end on Monday, March 18 at 8 p.m. on NBC.