Kendall Jenner Puts Booty On Full Display In Leopard Print Bikini On Instagram

Kendall Jenner had some Sunday funday with “the girls” — including oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian — a snippet of which she shared with her Instagram fans. On Monday, the supermodel took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry photo featuring herself in a barely-there thong that put her booty on full display.

In the snapshot in question, the 23-year-old top model is posing with her back to the camera, showing off her derriere. Her backside is clad in a tiny leopard print thong bikini bottom that ties on the side of her hips, helping accentuate her voluptuous lower body. Kendall is holding her phone in front of her face as she snaps the photo in the mirror, and the reflection shows Kourtney in a bright yellow bikini in the background.

Kendall teamed her thong with a matching triangle top that goes over her shoulders, helping draw attention to her model figure — particularly her tiny waist, which contrasts with her curvy backside. Kourtney, on the other hand, is partially hidden behind Kendall. However, it is possible to see that she is wearing a neon yellow bikini bottom, one which she paired with a loose white T-shirt.

Kendall paired her bikini with a matching leopard print hat that partially covered her eyes. When combined with her hand and her phone, nearly her entire face was concealed.

The post, which she shared with her whopping 106 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 1 million likes and about 5,000 comments in just a few minutes of having been posted. Such an enthusiastic response suggests that the post will accrue many more likes and comments in the coming hours. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her body, and to share their admiration for Kendall.

“That bod,” one user wrote, paired with a fire, an OK hand, and a heart eyes emoji.

“You have the best lives!!!!!!!” another one chimed in.

As The Daily Mail recently reported, Kendall is expected to work on a cosmetics collaboration with her billionaire sister, Kylie Jenner. As Allure noted, Kylie has previously released a Kendall-inspired lipstick at one point — an electric orange-red she was famous for wearing a few years ago.

“You know Kendall was in a contract for a really long time so I couldn’t do a collaboration with her. That’s the only reason why I didn’t collaborate with her. But, you know, we worked it out,” Kylie said in a social media clip, according to The Daily Mail.