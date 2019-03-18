Michael Jackson’s Child Molestation Trial Could Be Detailed In ‘Leaving Neverland’ Sequel

Michael Jackson’s name has been in the headlines again after the documentary Leaving Neverland dropped on HBO earlier this month. Now, the director of the film says he would love to make a sequel detailing Jackson’s child molestation trial.

According to Film Stage, Leaving Neverland director, Dan Reed, says he would like to explore Michael Jackson’s child molestation trial further — in a sequel to the documentary.

However, Reed says there would have to be a lot that would happen to get the film done, such as MJ’s accuser, Gavin Arvizo, and his family participating.

“I would love to do that. The film I would really like to make following this one is the trial of Michael Jackson. I could only do that if the victim and his family participate. It would be a much weaker film (if they didn’t). I don’t want to follow Leaving Neverland with a weaker film. If Gavin Arvizo and his family would agree to participate, I would very much like to tell the story of that trial. I think it’s fascinating and astonishing that Michael was acquitted.”

The director went on to reveal that he thinks telling the story of MJ’s trial would be an “amazing story,” one that should be heard. Reed added that he already shot interviews with the LAPD and the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department, who investigated the case, but he didn’t include them in Leaving Neverland. Reed thought that the film should remain solely about Wade Robson, James Safechuck, and their families.

Dan Reed also touched on the overwhelming response his film has gotten, and says he can’t believe that so many of Michael Jackson’s fans are calling out Wade Robson and James Safechuck by branding them liars.

Reed came to Robson’s defense against critics who call him a liar. Wade, who defended MJ during the 2005 child molestation trial, has admitted that he lied on the stand. However, many fans are calling him a liar for claiming that Jackson sexually abused him for years.

“That doesn’t make any sense either because when was he lying? They have to decide was he lying in court in 2005 or is he lying now?” Reed stated.

Since Leaving Neverland debuted on HBO, Michael Jackson’s music sales and streaming numbers have dipped. Some radio stations have banned him from the airwaves, and The Simpsons pulled an episode which featured his voice work. Furthermore, the Indianapolis Children’s Museum has removed some of the late singer’s items.