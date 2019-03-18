‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Winnie Harlow Shows Off Her Booty In Tiny Thong On Instagram

Winnie Harlow has recently been selected to appear in the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, and she is already proving she has what it takes and then some. On Monday, the magazine took to its verified Instagram page to share a sizzling short video featuring the Canadian model in which she leaves very little to the imagination.

In the clip in question, the 24-year-old beauty is rocking a skimpy, pink thong that puts her booty on full display. Her two-piece bikini consists of a top with a thin strap that ties on the back, while the front part is not visible in the snap, considering she has her backside to the camera. She teamed it with a curtain-like bikini bottom with two thin straps that tied on either side. The thong sits low on the model’s frame, helping accentuate her flawless figure, particularly her derriere which contrasts with her tiny waist.

The America’s Next Top Model alum is kneeling in the sand in front of the ocean as she strikes different poses for the camera. Throughout the clip, Harlow sways from side to side, moving her hands up and along her legs while trying different facial expressions. She appears to be wearing little to no makeup for a perfectly gorgeous natural look. She is also wearing her hair natural, letting her curls fall onto her shoulder and back.

The post, which Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared with its almost 2 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 13,600 times within about a half hour of having been posted, garnering more than 1,700 likes and over 25 comments — at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to praise Harlow’s beauty and share their admiration for the model, who has become a spokesperson for people with vitiligo.

“I give her credit for having a positive identity. She is pretty and it takes guts to go out there knowing she’s different looking and embracing it. Good for her!” one user wrote.

“She is amazing,” another one simply put it.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced in February, Harlow is joining the issue’s rookie class, with which she jetted off to the Bahamas to shoot her upcoming spread.

“Thank you so much MJ! Thank you everyone at SI! I’m really excited, I can’t wait!” she said when she learned she had been selected.

Since appearing in Season 21 of America’s Next Top Model, Harlow has gone on to grace the covers of magazines such as Elle and Harper’s Bazaar as well as walking in several runway shows.