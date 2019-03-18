Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Comes To Lisa Vanderpump’s Defense, Slams Jealous Cast For Ganging Up On Her

Who wants the 'RHOBH' cast to leave Lisa Vanderpump alone?

Lisa Vanderpump has been taking a ton of heat on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and one of her former co-stars is getting sick of it.

During a new interview, former cast member Joyce Giraud, who appeared on the show’s fourth season, spoke out in defense of Vanderpump and accused the restauranteur’s co-stars of ganging up on her because they’re jealous of her success.

“Lisa is a great friend! She’s loving, caring, honest and we always have a good time together,” Giraud told All About the Real Housewives. “She’s a great supporter of all my endeavors; specifically my hair line and I really don’t understand why there seems to always be a gang up against her.”

According to Giraud, the antics against Vanderpump are “getting old.”

“In my humble opinion she is the absolute queen of the franchise so that might cause jealousy with other,” she explained.

Throughout the past several episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a number of cast members have pointed fingers at Vanderpump for encouraging Teddi Mellencamp to pass on a negative story about Dorit Kemsley. However, according to Vanderpump, she never wanted the story to get out and never believed Kemsley meant any harm when she chose to give her adopted dog, a chihuahua named Lucy, to another woman after the animal began biting her kids and husband.

Vanderpump has also suggested it was Mellencamp who is solely behind the scandal.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may recall, Giraud was brought to the cast during the show’s fourth season along with Carlton Gebbia, who also appeared on just one season.

While Giraud did not return for Season 5 of the Bravo TV reality series, she did stay close to Vanderpump and the ladies have been seen together on a number of occasions since. Vanderpump has also spoken out about her friendship publicly and during a January 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she gushed over Giraud’s character.

“I love Joyce Giraud and actually still keep in touch with her. She’s just a fabulous woman,” Vanderpump explained, via a report from All About the Real Housewives.

During the same appearance, Vanderpump said she had a good relationship with Kim Richards but was no longer in touch with former cast member Brandi Glanville, both of whom will be seen during later episodes of Season 9.

To see more of Vanderpump and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.