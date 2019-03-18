Khloe Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe In Sexy Instagram Photos

Khloe Kardashian is looking hotter than ever following her split with Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to show off her steamy new look in some sexy photos.

On Monday, Khloe Kardashian headed to her Instagram account to share three brand new photos of herself looking sultry. The reality star channeled iconic blonde bombshell, Marilyn Monroe, as she gave a sexy stare into the camera for the snapshots.

In the photos, Khloe reveals that she’s giving herself some major Marilyn Monroe vibes. Kardashian is seen sporting a low cut black dress, which flaunts her ample cleavage and tiny waist.

She also has her shoulder length platinum blonde hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls. She wears a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, brown eye shadow, and a glossy nude lip.

Kardashian completes her look by rocking her signature large hoop earrings, as she poses for the camera in a set of new snapshots that her fans absolutely loved.

The day before her Marilyn inspired photo shoot, Khloe posted photos of her daughter, True Thompson, to her Instagram account. True was decked out in green as she celebrated St. Patrick’s Day, and her uncle Rob Kardashian’s birthday.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardahsian has been all over Instagram recently. Last week, Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, called Khloe is “woman crush Wednesday,” and posted a sexy photo of her wearing a see-through netted outfit while partying in Las Vegas.

Sources told Hollywood Life that Khloe was surprised by Scott’s social media post, but thought it was a sweet way for him to support her as she’s going through a difficult time following her split with Tristan Thompson, who allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, last month.

“Khloe was shocked by Scott’s Instagram post, she had no idea he was going to post that. It did make her smile and feel good, which was the point. Scott has been one of Khloe’s biggest supporters since everything about Tristan and Jordyn came out, and that’s how Khloe is taking this post,” an insider told the outlet.

“Scott is very protective of Khloe and it’s obvious he’s upset that she’s having to go though this, giving her a shout out on his Instagram is his way of trying to help but he is not flirting with her,” the source added.

