‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Poses Completely Nude On Instagram

Never one to hold back on the cleavage front, former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham has updated her Instagram with a fully nude photo. On March 18, Farrah’s 2.2 million followers awoke to a lot of flesh (but no clothes).

On March 13, 2018, Cosmopolitan reported that Farrah was “quitting” the television franchise to pursue a career in the adult entertainment industry. Videos of Farrah’s “sexual” career have been circulating the internet for a while, although Teen Mom viewers are mostly saddened by this star’s choice of livelihood.

Posing in a bathroom with her breasts covered by a laptop and a hand-held beverage, Farrah’s March 18 post comes with a caption that mentions multi-tasking, meetings that Farrah calls “endless,” and the apparent solution to it all – “Genius Monday.” With somewhat of a generic feel and what could well be some airbrushing, this photo’s comments weren’t all compliments.

One fan simply commented, “Photoshopped.”

“You accidentally removed your belly button…..”

On March 6, The Inquisitr reported Farrah joining Penthouse magazine, where her views on feminist works have already begun. Arguably taking a literal stab at feminine empowerment, Farrah now seems to be using her social media to flaunt the female form.

Farrah is a mother of one.

16 and Pregnant is where this scantily-clad mother first found fame. Unlike the cast’s other members though, motherhood began tragically for Farrah as the father of her daughter died before the birth in a tragic car wreck. Farrah’s outspoken ways made for good viewing on the Teen Mom OG spinoff, although her behavior, as Cosmopolitan reports, proved troublesome for the show’s producers.

“Out of nine moms, you’re the only one that’s the problem.”

Seeming to leave a trail of controversy in her wake, regardless of circumstance, Farrah has been slammed for waxing her young daughter’s eyebrows, demonstrating diva-like behavior on set, and feuding with co-stars such as Maci Bookout.

A kitchen setting isn’t atypical for a Teen Mom star. Catelynn Lowell, Bristol Palin, and Amber Portwood all have social media portraying the insides of their homes. With a decidedly more adult theme though, Farrah’s Instagram continues to err on the risqué side.

In February 2019, concern arose as Farrah appeared “disoriented” alongside her daughter, Sofia, as Radar Online reported. With an alcohol-related arrest in the summer of 2017, this star’s seemingly erratic behavior continues to make headlines.

While Abraham’s adult-centric career is well-documented, Abraham herself has suggested that co-star, Maci Bookout should be “fired” from the Teen Mom franchise, The Hollywood Gossip reports. A little less stable (and a little less clothed), Farrah continues to dominate headlines.