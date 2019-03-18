‘RHOA Star NeNe Leakes Shuts Down Rumors She Is Leaving Husband Gregg: ‘I Have Truly Done The Best I Know How’

NeNe Leakes opened up about the toll her husband Gregg’s cancer diagnosis has taken on their marriage during Sunday’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

NeNe has been very vocal on the show’s 11th season about her bouts of being her husband’s caretaker. Gregg was diagnosed in June 2018 with Stage 3 colon cancer, according to BravoTV. Since then, NeNe has been proactive about her husband’s overall health, which she has admitted has been difficult for the couple. During the Sunday airing of RHOA, NeNe went into more detail on where the couple’s relationship stood during Eva Marcille’s wedding. According to BET News, Nene told Cynthia Bailey that she and Gregg “talked about separating. The Glee alum then said the reason for the proposed split is how Gregg has talked to her in a disrespectful way since his diagnosis. She said while she empathizes with his illness, ” I can’t be talked to like that.”

The small scene raised many speculations from Twitter users on Sunday. Viewers assumed the talk between the two friends meant Gregg and NeNe were officially done and that Gregg did eventually move out of their Atlanta home. However, NeNe shut down any rumors the couple is considering parting ways via Twitter and Instagram. The reality star reminded one Twitter user that they were watching a scene from July 2018 and that it wasn’t reflective of her current life. She also posted a picture of the two lovebirds on her Instagram page and hinted that Gregg will be announcing a more positive update on his health.

“Oh Lawd! They say we separated now @greggleakes #fakenews,” Leakes said. “I appreciate you tho Gregg for accepting and understanding that being a caretaker is something I’ve never done and I have truly done the best I know how all while making tons of mistakes along the way. You never asked to get sick and We were both thrown into these new positions over nite but whew chile you have kicked cancers a**! I can’t wait for u to share with the world your exciting news in a couple of weeks.”

The couple has been together since 1997 and has one child together- Brentt, 20. Gregg is also stepfather to NeNe’s son, Bryson, 29. The pair divorced in 2011 after NeNe rose to fame on RHOA. However, the two reunited and remarried in 2013. Gregg expressed on his Instagram account in January how thankful he was to his wife for helping him through his diagnosis. He also apologized for his behavior towards Nene, which was documented on the show, per Bravo.

“She [NeNe] deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me. I pray to God to get it together. She’s done NO wrong. This is ALL on me. Cancer WILL change your Life.”