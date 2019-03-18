‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Eric Makes A Deal With A Higher Power

Days of our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, March 19, reveal that there will be love, lust, and drama in Salem as many characters deal with life-altering issues.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) try to strike a deal with God. Eric knows that he’s been making mistakes in his life left and right since leaving the priesthood, but this time he’s trying to help his mother, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), who is fighting for her life.

Eric finds himself praying and asks God to save his mother. In exchange for his mother’s life, he will begin a path on the straight and narrow, which also means leaving his brother Rex Brady’s (Kyle Lowder) girlfriend, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey), alone. Eric and Sarah started out as friends who were helping each other cope with difficult issues in their lives.

Eric had just lost the love of his life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), and was trying to fight for custody of her daughter, Holly Jonas. Meanwhile, Sarah had found out that Rex had cheated on her with his former girlfriend, Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath), and fathered a child with her.

However, the friendship soon began to escalate, and the two started to develop romantic feelings for one another. When Rex returned to Salem and asked Sarah for a second chance, she was reluctant, but agreed.

The two are now dating again, but she can’t seem to get over her feelings for Eric. The two were recently caught kissing by Eric’s stepbrother, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), who is bitter about the situation, considering he and Eric recently waged a war with one another over Nicole. Now Eric is promising to stay away from Sarah if only Marlena can be saved.

In the latest #DAYS, Sarah comforts Eric in his time of need. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/8aqS7785KH — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 16, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans will see Diana Colville (Judith Chapman) worry that she may have left evidence behind that proves she is the person who tried to kill Marlena. Diana’s been scheming to get Marlena out of the way so that she can have her husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), all to herself, but she may end up more alone than ever if it’s revealed she’s the attempted murderer.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) tries to persuade Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) that they belong together. Ciara is determined to win Ben back, and the two will eventually take the next step in their romance. All the while, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) attempts to get some inside information from Brady.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.