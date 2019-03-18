‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Does Kyle Love Lola Or Summer?

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Kyle tells Lola the truth this week after Summer donates part of her liver to save Lola’s life.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) said he’d do anything for Lola (Sasha Calle), and his recent wedding to Summer Newman (Hunter King) proves that. He so desperately loves Lola that Kyle married Summer so that Summer would be Lola’s living liver donor. According to a report from The Inquisitr, this week, Kyle tells Lola what he did to save her life, and there’s a good chance that Lola will feel less than grateful when she realizes that her boyfriend is now a married man. Especially since he married Summer — the woman Lola always worried could fulfill Kyle better than she could.

Kyle actor, Michael Mealor took to Twitter to ask his followers if they are team “Kola” (Kyle plus Lola) or team “Skyle” (Summer plus Kyle) Viewers had plenty to say about the unorthodox situation. While many people loved the side of Kyle they saw with Lola when he tried to be better and grow, others feel he and Summer are written in the stars.

One fan replied, “#teamSkyle You and Hunter have amazing chemistry!”

Some viewers wonder if Lola loves Kyle for who he is or if she wants him to make too many changes.

“Hmm. Lola’s a sweet girl, and she’s driven but expects way too much from Kyle when he can’t change at his core and shouldn’t have to for anyone. Summer understands Kyle’s good and bad parts which is refreshing, but she’d be detrimental to his sanity in the long term,” another follower wrote.

Despite Summer manipulating Kyle into marrying her, Summer has been adamant that she doesn’t think Lola is good for Kyle since she returned to Genoa City find them dating. Lots of fans of the Summer and Kyle pairing think that Summer accepts Kyle for exactly who he is instead of demanding he make such sweeping changes.

Of course, there are plenty of Kyle and Lola fans too.

One “Kola” fan wrote, “Team #Kola. Love who you are with Lola!!”

The fact that Kyle so quickly broke his rule that he would not perform husbandly duties to Summer makes it seem like he certainly has feelings for her. Lola likely wouldn’t be able to get over the fact that Kyle consummated his marriage to Summer, which means it’s not just in name only.

Some viewers realize that Kyle is still ambitious, and marrying Summer also gives him the keys to the Newman empire as well. After all, Victor already offered him a job, and if things don’t go well at Jabot, then Kyle has options. It may turn out that Kyle finds he loves Summer more than he loves Lola.