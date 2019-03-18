Meghan McCain Responds To Donald Trump’s Comments About Late Father On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain clapped back at yet another Twitter tirade by President Donald Trump against her late father, Senator John McCain, seven months after his passing during the March 18 episode of ABC’s The View.

McCain stated during a panel discussion moderated by Whoopi Goldberg and participated in by Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Abby Huntsman that Trump should be more interested in running the country than attacking her late father.

“Your life is spent on your weekends not with your family, not with your friends, but obsessing, obsessing over great men you could never live up to,” said McCain, who was visibly upset as she gave her opinion regarding Trump’s statements.

“My father was his kryptonite in life, his kryptonite in death,” said McCain.

She then spoke about the wonderful family man the late senator was, always spending time with his wife and children cooking, hiking, fishing, and celebrating life.

Meghan McCain responds to President Trump's attacks on her late father, Sen. John McCain, on @TheView. "Your life is spent on your weekends not with your family, not with your friends, but obsessing, obsessing over great men you could never live up to" https://t.co/nT0wOnItZ9 pic.twitter.com/o5ZWkudTpz — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 18, 2019

“That tells you everything you need to know about his pathetic life right now,” concluded McCain of Donald Trump.

The late senator’s daughter has expressed her disdain toward Trump’s issues with Senator McCain over the years, both prior to Trump taking office and since he was formally sworn in on January 20, 2017, as president.

CNN reported that prior to McCain’s statements on The View, she also clapped back at Trump after he tweeted McCain helped spread a “dossier,” a series of memos written in 2016 by Christopher Steele that alludes to collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. Trump also slammed the late senator in a tweet against his repeal of the Affordable Care Act in July 2017.

Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier “is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain.” Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel. He had far worse “stains” than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace after years of campaigning to repeal and replace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2019

Trump also tweeted that McCain was “last in his class” at the United States Naval Academy on March 17.

So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) “last in his class” (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election. He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

McCain eulogized her father during his memorial service on September 1, 2018. The president and his wife, Melania Trump, were not invited to the service. Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner did attend but allegedly were not formally invited by the McCain family.

McCain took a pointed jab at Trump during her speech, where she said the “America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because it was always great.”

John McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive tumor, in his brain in July 2017. People Magazine reported United States Senator Ted Kennedy and Delaware attorney general Beau Biden, the son of ex-Vice President Joe Biden, both died of glioblastoma. The disease was found after McCain had surgery to remove a blood clot above his eye in July 2017.

Senator John McCain died on August 25, 2018.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.