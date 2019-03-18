Hailey Baldwin Claps Back After Rumors Swirl That She And Justin Bieber Are Having Problems

Are Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber having marital problems? According to some rumors that are swirling, they are. However, according to a new report form Elle, Mrs. Bieber took to her Instagram Story to clap back at the rumors.

“Don’t believe what ya read on the internet folks,” Hailey wrote. She included an emoji rolling its eyes as well as an emoji that is laughing with her message.

While she didn’t respond to any specific rumors, several have been swirling over the past weeks.

Over the weekend, photos surfaced of the couple out on a date, looking “tense.” The two looked comfortable sitting in the park, yet they appeared to be having a tense conversation. Of course, some fans speculated that perhaps the two were having problems after seeing the photos.

However, photos published by TMZ on Sunday showed Hailey and Justin at the beach, having a great time. The couple looked more relaxed, and seemed to be enjoying their outing. Hailey wore a pink bikini with a checkered flannel shirt over it. She also had her puppy hit the beach with her. Hailey went out into the water, but she looked cold. She quickly got out of the water, retreating back to the sand with her husband.

Justin has been open about his struggle with depression. After reports suggested that Justin had been seeking treatment for his depression, he took to Instagram to update his fans about what has been going on in his life.

“Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur [sic] prayers really work thanks.. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.”

Through everything, Hailey has been supportive of Justin. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, a source told Us Weekly that neither Hailey nor Justin are going to leave the relationship. The source also revealed that Hailey has been “so supportive” of Justin throughout their romance.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber shocked fans last fall when they married in a quiet courthouse ceremony. The two had announced their engagement in the summer, after getting back together only a few months prior. Despite their quick marriage, the couple seems to be doing great — and they even opened up about their marriage in a recent interview with Vogue. While the two reportedly plan to have a proper wedding ceremony in the future, it is unclear when that will take place.