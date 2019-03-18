Khloe Kardashian’s Top 10 Sexiest Instagram Photos

A reminder of what Tristan Thompson has given up.

Khloe Kardashian recently got some advice from Kim Kardashian. In short, Kim’s advice to her sister is to “stop banging basketball players” and to consider rappers, The Hollywood Gossip reports. The 2019 news that Tristan Thompson has reignited his well-known cheating streak with Jordyn Woods is far from settled.

“There’s really no shortcut to forgetting,” People detailed as they covered Khloe’s recent string of social media comments. Given that Khloe is a woman whose boyfriend was caught cheating — for the first time — days before the baby was due, it may be presumed that Khloe might have her plate full when it comes to forgetting.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

Khloe’s first troublesome basketball player boyfriend came in the form of Lamar Odom. Next up was James Harden. Both of those relationships ended with cheating scandals and accusations of infidelity.

This former “lower-profile” Kardashian is arguably more famous than ever. Much like her sisters, Khloe comes with closets the size of some American homes. Overflowing with designer clothes as they may be, her attitude appears to be minimalist when it comes to assembling the contents. Here are Khloe’s top ten sexiest Instagram photos.

1. Baby Got Back

Fresh from her split, Khloe did as any Kardashian does. It’s called laying on the glam — and putting those assets on display. With over 3.1 million fans liking Khloe’s derrière here, it’s safe to say that this girl knows what she’s been blessed with.

2. A “Good American” Through And Through

With little in the way of her own branding during her earlier career, everything changed in 2016 when Khloe launched Good American. The denim and athleisure line made $1 million on its launch day, Racked reports. Her “itsy bitsy” outfit in this picture sent a clear message. Sexy is in, and this girl’s got plenty of it.

3. Because It’s Always “Tongue-In-Cheek”

Khloe might well be the funniest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Bear in mind, this is the girl who “art shamed” her own mother on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, coming up with a prank that saw her produce childlike artwork, totally fooling Kris Jenner. Humor comes easily to Khloe. Apparently, so does sexiness.

4. Because Leather Just Works

“Caution.” It’s written all over her face. With no official reason to be treading carefully back in September of 2017, Khloe nonetheless sent out a facial expression that now seems apt for her situation. A leather miniskirt and a Saint Laurent tee were all Khloe needed to sizzle as she stepped out, and the “heat wave” caption only upped the ante.

5. A Victoria’s Secret Angel

Kendall Jenner is the official Victoria’s Secret Angel in the family. The supermodel and younger sister to Khloe marches the lingerie giant’s runway for a living, but borrowing clothes is a Kardashian thing. 2018 saw a full Halloween getup from all five sisters. The girls donned oversized wings, barely-there lingerie, and sex appeal that seemed pretty full-on.

6. Thigh’s The Limit

A satin wraparound dress comes with a risk. The outcome can be winding up on Hollywood’s “worst-dressed” lists, but this Kardashian seems to steer quite clear of those. Arguably gathering more likes from women on the style front, this sensational snap nonetheless racked up over 1 million likes.

7. If You’ve Got It, Flaunt It

Admitting insecurities and battling her weight in former years, Khloe has risen from being “the fat, funny one,” as she told People, to fitness icon. Selfies are this family’s trademark. Raising the bar for risqué with an ab-flaunting display, this picture finds itself on the list for obvious reasons.

8. Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff

The “wet” look seems to be working for celebrities right now. Kim Kardashian does it with her hair, but this Instagram update from Khloe saw eyes drawn a little lower. Putting on an eye-popping display here, Khloe sizzled with a “Slippery” caption that seemed apt. The picture received over 1 million likes.

9. Calvin Klein Chose Well

There doesn’t seem to be a brand that the Kardashians haven’t got covered. Kylie Jenner is partnered with Adidas, alongside Kendall (who fronts La Perla and Estée Lauder). In 2018, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan were snapped up by Calvin Klein. It was simple. It was sexy. With 4 million likes, this snap was clearly also very popular.

10. What Tristan Gave Up

There’s a downside to cheating on your girlfriend. While she may give you a second chance, you’re unlikely to get a third. Khloe needed little in the way of clothing to rack up the Instagram likes here. The newly single Kardashian is taking the plunge as a single mother, but a little plunging in the pool never hurt.