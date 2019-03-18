‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Relationships: “I Don’t Want To Love Because I’m Lonely”

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry hasn’t had the best of luck when it comes to relationships. On the new season of the show, fans have watched Kailyn raise her three boys and seek out her mom. However, on a new episode of the show on Monday night, Kailyn will open up about her relationship with her youngest son’s father. In a new preview from People, Kailyn gets emotional talking about Chris Lopez and their relationship, revealing that she gets lonely and emotional.

Fans have struggled to follow whether or not Kail and Chris are dating and it sounds like Kailyn is just as confused. She admitted that it’s confusing.

“Depending on who asks either of us, depends on our answer. If you ask him right now, ‘Are you with Kail?’ depending on who’s asking him, he may say yes or he may say no.”

She admitted that she wondered what the “next step” for Chris is who Kail says currently lives with family so he can save money. However, she admits that he pays child support and helps out with his son so she “can’t complain.”

“We have a 1-year-old, there’s no reason why we need to be co-parenting, but in a relationship, living separately, when we’ve been together on and off for three years. If we aren’t growing together, we need to just say bye.”

Kailyn then explained their relationship a little more in depth, revealing that she feels she puts more effort into the relationship than Chris does. She says that she wants to be able to be with someone and raise her kids.

Along with her youngest son who she shares with Chris, Kailyn is also the mother to two other boys. She had her oldest son when she appeared on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant with her then boyfriend Jo Rivera. While their relationship didn’t work out, the two continue to co-parent for their son. Kailyn also has a son with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

As Kailyn continues to open up about her relationship, she gets candid and says, “I do get so emotional and lonely. I don’t want to love because I’m lonely.”

Kailyn then wonders why the father of her youngest son can’t commit to her.

Fans wanting to catch up with Kailyn and her boys can tune in to a new episode Monday night on MTV. However, they won’t be meeting the father of her youngest son who has not appeared on the show.