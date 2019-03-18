‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Starts Filming, Talks About What She’s Looking For In A Final Rose Contender

Hannah Brown didn’t find love with Colton Underwood during The Bachelor, but she’ll be handing out roses as The Bachelorette this spring and sounds hopeful about finding her future husband. Filming started over the weekend and before the cameras started rolling, Brown opened up about what she hopes to find in a mate.

Show creator Mike Fleiss shared via Twitter that filming of the limo entrances took place on Saturday night. That initial night of introductions and the first rose ceremony usually takes until the wee hours of the next morning, and that next day is typically a day of getting settled. Now it’s time for Hannah to begin her first dates in Los Angeles, and Bachelorette spoilers shouldn’t take much time to emerge.

E! News shares that Hannah chatted with Ellen DeGeneres after her big Bachelorette announcement, and she had plenty of fun stuff to share. Brown said she definitely is ready to get engaged and married, despite the fact she’s still young. She said she wouldn’t have agreed to go on the show if an engagement and ultimately a marriage weren’t her goals.

What does Hannah want in a partner? She said he needs to be good-looking, but it’s key that he’s a good person who is strong, kind, and has a good heart. Ultimately, Brown says, she wants someone who truly knows every part of her, not some packaged version of herself.

Not only does Brown want someone who knows both the good and the bad of who she truly is, but she wants to know that about the man she chooses. People says that Hannah has emphasized similar thoughts with them. The Bachelorette star insists she doesn’t have a set type and wants someone who chooses her and loves her.

Brown can acknowledge that it’s easy to question whether she’s really ready to get married. Not only is the new Bachelorette star still young, but the franchise has developed something of a reputation for casting people who want fame more than love. Despite that, she insists she’s doing this for the infamous “right reasons.”

Hannah says that she believes it’s possible to truly find love via the show, and she is honored and grateful that people saw her heart in choosing to give her this opportunity. Will Hannah Brown find love as The Bachelorette this spring? Spoilers will start emerging in the coming days, and fans are anxious to see how this journey goes for her.