‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Perky Booty In Skimpy Black Thong Bikini

Candice Swanepoel continues to promote her swimwear brand on social media.

This time, the Victoria’s Secret model took to Instagram to share a super sexy photo of herself rocking a barely-there, black bikini from her popular line, Tropic of C, to the delight of her whopping 13.2 million followers. She put her best modeling skills to work as she easily struck a sexy pose with her back turned to the camera, showing off her pert derriere. Candice flaunted her perfectly-sculpted supermodel body as she rocked tiny, high-waist bikini bottoms, while the top had wide straps and a beautiful open back.

The 30-year-old brought her right hand to her hip and her left hand to her forehead, and she turned her face upward as she basked in the sun. She sported black eyeliner and large silver hoop earrings, while her long blonde locks were styled into a sleek, low bun. Furthermore, the shot was taken outdoors, as she appears to be posing in the middle of a field. And while she tagged her Tropic of C brand, she also tagged her friend, Brazilian Eduardo Bravin, which means he was likely the one behind the lens.

Her latest sexy picture was taken on the same day as a similar one she posted a few days ago where she’s seen donning the same beach attire, but is seen facing the camera so that her fans could see the front part of the bikini as well as her flat stomach.

As much as the South African beauty has been missing her time in Brazil during and after Carnival season, she was seen looking extremely joyful at the FIJI Water-sponsored event during the 5th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday, where she happily posed with some of her fellow models, including pals Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Joan Smalls, as reported by the Daily Mail. She wore a long, sparkly silver gown that featured a plunging neckline and a huge leg slit, which also hugged her slender figure in all the right places.

Ever since she’s had her two children, Candice’s schedule has been pretty hectic as she juggles parenting and modeling. According to the publication, she previously opened up about what motherhood was like for her.

“It’s pretty intense, but it’s amazing. To see the love between them is amazing. It’s a lot, I’m not gonna lie. The second one is a lot easier, but the situation of having two makes it harder,” she said.