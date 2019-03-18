Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only Boxes Are Back For A Limited Time

Lucky Charms fans, rejoice!

Once again, the cereal brand is bringing back their beloved edition of “Marshmallow Only” cereal but there is just one catch — not everyone can claim one, consumers need to do a little bit of work to get their hands on a coveted box. According to WTOL, Lucky Charms just announced that they will be giving away 15,000 boxes of the marshmallow-only cereal to lucky fans.

Scott Baldwin, who is the director of marketing for cereal at General Mills, shared the good news to fans in a statement.

“It’s no secret that Lucky Charms fans love the marshmallows. Consumers have flooded our inboxes and swept our social feeds begging for Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only to return. You asked, and we listened!”

To try and snag a box of your own, head to your local grocery or retailer store and look for specially-marked Lucky Charms boxes starting now through this summer. Once you get the box of cereal, enter the code that is provided in the inside of the panel at MarshmallowOnly.com to reveal if you are one of the lucky winners.

If you do indeed win, General Mills will send a box of Marshmallow Only cereal to your door. If you didn’t win? Go ahead and keep trying! There is no limit to how many times you’re able to play the game to try and cash in on the ultimate prize.

The sweet (quite literally) contest first came about back in 2015 but at the time, only 10 lucky winners won the prize of the Marshmallow Only box. By 2017, the contest had become so popular that the cereal giant expanded the field of winners to 10,000. Now, fans will have more chances to win with 15,000 lucky winners getting to cash in on the grand prize.

And another plus? The box will be filled with rainbow and unicorn marshmallows, making it a very majestic and colorful treat. The Lucky Charms Facebook page announced the good news yesterday, fittingly on St. Patrick’s Day, with a promotional video. So far, the post has earned the cereal page a ton of attention, with over 1,500 video views, as well as 18 shares.

Many fans have also been commenting on the post to express their excitement over the good news.

“Why not just do the smart thing and make an all marshmallow cereal year around,” one follower suggested.

“Love lucky charms,” another Facebook user wrote along with a heart emoji.

“My teeth are melting at just the thought of this,” another user commented.

Be on the lookout to try and score this amazingly sweet deal!