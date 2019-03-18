Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Relationship Seriously Damaged After Cheating Allegations, Per ‘TMZ’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship is still damaged following the cheating allegations against the rapper last month.

According to TMZ, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still together, but their relationship is not as strong as it once was after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star allegedly found evidence on her baby daddy’s phone to make her think he may have been unfaithful.

Sources now tell the outlet that Kylie and Travis have been in communication, but that they’re only talking in “spurts,” and that Jenner is dealing with some major trust issues when it comes to Scott, who has been extremely busy on tour.

Kylie and Travis reportedly haven’t had the chance to talk things out and figure out the next step in their relationship due to their busy work schedules. Scott is on tour and Jenner is preparing for some big product launches for her company, Kylie Cosmetics.

An insider claims that Travis’ number one priority is keeping his family together, but Kylie doesn’t want him to cancel and shows or work commitments in order to work things out.

Just two days after the couple’s fight, Travis played Madison Square Garden and gave Kylie a huge shout out while on stage. Sources reveal that the pair are confident that they’ll be able to work through their issues when Scott comes home from tour for an extended break next month.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship took a turn when the reality star allegedly found messages on her boyfriend’s phone that she deemed “over friendly.”

TMZ reports that Jenner was furious when she found out that Scott had been messaging multiple women on Instagram. Not long after the incident, Travis deleted the social media app, and deactivated his account.

“Kylie feels strongly that she shouldn’t make any rash decisions right now regarding Travis. Kylie honestly cannot believe all of this is happening right now with her current relationship, Khloe and Jordyn. It’s a lot of emotions all at once, which is why Kylie is really just trying to sort through everything and figure out what’s going on. She just needs time to really sort through her emotions and thoughts and because Stormi is involved, Kylie wants to do everything she can to make smart decisions,” an insider told Hollywood Life of Kylie’s state of mind.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this month.