‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, March 19: Taylor & Thomas’ Conflicting Views

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, March 19 promise that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) bond will continue to grow. While Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) may be taken with Hope’s interest in his son, Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) may take a different view, per She Knows Soaps.

The Hope and Phoebe Connection

After the loss of Beth, Hope was inconsolable. She cried for days and could find no joy in anything around her. Both Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) had tried to cheer Hope up, but to no avail. Not even the news that her Hope For The Future line was being revived had an impact on the grieving mother.

Then Hope met Phoebe. She later told her mother, Donna (Jennifer Gareis), and Katie (Heather Tom) that it was if an electrical surged rushed from her arms and into her heart. She started to spend a lot of time at Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house so that she could hold the baby. However, Steffy believed that Hope was not grieving her daughter’s loss and transposed her feelings for Beth onto Phoebe.

Steffy then announced that she would be leaving for Paris with her daughters. Hope was sad that she wouldn’t be able to see the girls. However, Steffy encouraged her to work on her marriage and mourn Beth while they were away.

However, Steffy does not realize that Phoebe is actually Hope’s daughter Beth. Hope’s maternal instincts around Phoebe are actually because she is the baby’s biological mother.

Taylor Notes Hope Bonding With Douglas

Taylor knows that Steffy was uncomfortable with Hope’s connection to Phoebe. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Taylor will see Hope bonding with her grandson. Taylor may make a mental note of Hope and Douglas’ bond. She may not want Hope to go down the same path with Douglas as she did with Phoebe. On the other hand, she also knows that Douglas needs a maternal figure in his life. Who better than Hope who has suffered the loss of her own child?

Thomas Forrester Appreciates Hope Logan On The Bold and the Beautiful

Thomas will also see how much effort Hope is making to bring some comfort to Douglas. He will see how much Douglas trusts her and he will appreciate her kindness. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope will tell Douglas a story. This very simple act will endear Hope to Thomas and he will be grateful that his son has someone who cares about him.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.