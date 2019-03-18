Trump Attacks Joe Biden After Former VP Has A Slip Of The Tongue

Donald Trump trotted out one of his favorite insults on Monday against former vice president Joe Biden. After Biden seemed to almost let it slip that he was running for president in 2020, the current president lashed out at Biden on Twitter, calling him a “low I.Q. individual.”

Biden was speaking in Delaware to members of the state Democratic Party when he decided to address critics on the left who have called him not progressive enough. As he spoke, the 76-year-old accidentally slipped that he may be ready to run for president in the upcoming election, according to The Hill.

“I’m told I get criticized by the ‘New Left,'” Biden said. “I have the most progressive record of anybody running for the… anybody who would run.”

Democrats in the audience gave the slip-up a standing ovation, but Biden didn’t address things any further. After catching wind of the error, Trump took to Twitter to criticize Biden.

“Joe Biden got tongue tied over the weekend when he was unable to properly deliver a very simple line about his decision to run for President. Get used to it, another low I.Q. individual!”

The term “low I.Q.” individual is one that the president of the United States uses frequently. In June 2018, he tossed the insult at Congresswoman Maxine Waters on Twitter.

“Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement.”

He also added that the California representative is “crazy” and “unhinged.”

Earlier that month, he called actor Robert De Niro the same. In June of 2017, he lobbed the insult at MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski. He has also used the term against MSNBC host Chris Matthews in 2013.

Joe Biden cheered at Democratic dinner after accidentally saying he's "running" for president https://t.co/D5O52EWHGG pic.twitter.com/mb29ifHBPR — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 17, 2019

Biden has not officially declared that he is running for president in 2020, but the speculation around his potential bid for the office has heated up in recent months. He has told reporters that he needs to consult with his family before making a decision, but reports have surfaced that the progressive politician has been tapping donors and seeking support from activists in what appears to be a lead-up to a presidential announcement.

One source told The Hill that Biden is “95 percent” ready to launch his bid. Biden has consistently scored high in the polls, often above many of his fellow Democratic presidential hopefuls.