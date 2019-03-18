Dua Lipa Poses Makeup-Free In Pure White Outfit

Dua Lipa posted a photo of herself posing with no makeup on Instagram yesterday. In the photo, the “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker is wearing a white outfit and looking cute and pure as she poses with a handbag.

The post has achieved over 808,000 likes within nine hours of posting.

Recently, Lipa became the face of a British brand, Pepe Jeans, which The Inquisitr reported last month.

The “New Rules” songstress explained in a tweet that she was happy to work with them because the company is headquartered in London. She explained that she is the first musician fronting the campaign and that she will soon be revealing more details about it.

The photoshoot consists of Lipa wearing denim from head to toe. She rocks a denim shirt with the sleeves rolled up with a pair of jeans to match. Her hair was purposely made to look messy as she gazed intently at the camera.

Recently, Dua won her first-ever Grammy Awards at this year’s ceremony. She took home Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her collaboration with Silk City, for “Electricity.” Lipa recently took home her third BRIT Award this year for Best British Single for her summery single with Calvin Harris, “One Kiss.”

Her debut self-titled album had eight singles released from it and has been certified gold and platinum around the world. This record was supported by a world tour which went across Europe, South America, North America, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East. The tour started in Brighton, U.K., and went through 14 legs. As well as her own headline tours, Lipa had previously supported Bruno Mars, Troye Sivan, and Coldplay in recent years.

In a recent interview with NME, she spoke about female artists having to work harder in order for them to be heard.

“It’s just one of those things – when you’re a female artist, unless you’re playing a piano or a guitar people think you’re manufactured, and you have to take some time to show people your stories and what you’ve gone through,” she said in a discussion at ILMC’s Futures Forum event on International Women’s Day.

“Sometimes it just takes a little bit more explanation and a little more time, but it’s something I’m willing and ready to do to be heard.”

Since becoming a global act, Dua has managed to gain herself a loyal following. She boasts a staggering 27.6 million Instagram followers and posts nearly every day. A lot of her posts can be seen to have over a million likes and thousands of comments from her fans she calls “Loves.” On Twitter, she has 2.9 million followers.