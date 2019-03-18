Gwyneth Paltrow Shares The Sweet Way She Honored Her Late Father On Her Wedding Day

Gwyneth Paltrow’s father may have died back in 2003, but the actress is still always looking for ways to honor him, including at her recent wedding.

As Gwyneth explained in a recent interview with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Experts podcast, the family was vacationing in Italy to celebrate Paltrow’s 30th birthday when her father passed away suddenly. At the time of his death, he was only 58-years-old.

For years, Paltrow explained that it was really hard for her to celebrate her birthday and she would go into a deep depression around her that time since that is when her father passed away. But after a little bit of time spent grieving, she realized that she needed to try and change her mindset on her birthday, especially because she knew her father wouldn’t want to see her like that.

This past September, Gwyneth wed Brad Falchuk in an intimate ceremony at her home in the Hamptons. The wedding took place on September 29 — just two days after her 46-year-old’s birthday. And she and Falchuk decided to pay tribute to the late Bruce Paltrow in the sweetest way.

“His ashes are buried under this beautiful tree at my house and we got married there — right near my dad… kind of on my dad.”

Today, the GOOP founder says that she still struggles with her father’s death and the fact that her kids don’t have their grandfather here with them. She called him the greatest father in the world after explaining just how much he meant to her.

Bruce Paltrow and Gwyneth Paltrow pic.twitter.com/KTPw3idWCS — Best Of Gwyneth Paltrow (@BPaltrow) January 28, 2019

“He was such an intentional father, and he was so observant and so deeply supportive and set us up to win all the time. And now I have a 14-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son and I’m like, ‘F—, I need to call my dad,” she shared. “I need to talk to my dad.'”

Bruce had battled throat cancer before his death but it wasn’t until the trip to Italy over Gwyneth’s birthday that he really started to feel ill. Eventually, the popular director was diagnosed with double pneumonia and ended up passing away on October 6, just six days after Paltrow’s 30th birthday. At the time, he was married to actress Blythe Danner and had two children — Gwyneth and Jake Paltrow.

While her father may not be here any longer, The Inquisitr recently shared that Paltrow has been working hard on co-parenting with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Paltrow recently dished that even though she and Chris were not going to be continuing on in their life as a couple, they made a commitment to maintain a sense of family for the sake of their kids, but it doesn’t always come easy.

“You really have to focus on forgiveness and, you know, spite that comes up — you have to let it go… It’s definitely not effortless,” she dished.

Paltrow and Martin have two children together —Apple and Moses.