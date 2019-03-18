Nikki Bella Takes Cleavage-Flaunting Selfie After ‘Kissing’ Artem Chigvintsev

With a name like Nikki Bella, this girl got off to a good start. The WWE Superstar and ex-girlfriend to John Cena now makes headlines from her relationships to her necklines, although Nikki’s March 18 Instagram post definitely leaned toward the latter.

As Hollywood Life reports Nikki’s rumored romance with her Dancing with the Stars co-star, Artem Chigvintsev, it seems that Nikki’s family is as keen on her new man as she is. Despite being “honestly surprised at how quickly she was able” to put Cena behind her, Nikki’s family is showing nothing but support.

Nikki’s Instagram account is a mishmash of muscle-flaunting workout snaps, sultry lingerie shots, and promotional pics. Unlike your average social media celebrity though, it’s Nikki’s recent relationships that have been dominating headlines. Nikki’s split from Cena saw a six-year relationship come to an end and a pending marriage scrapped.

“When the breakup first happened, Nikki was so heartbroken,” a source told Hollywood Life.

St. Patrick’s Day might remain an Irish celebration, but this green-themed annual festivity has become a global phenomenon, not to mention a chance for the stars to go all-out. With a selfie that gave fans racy cleavage and Nikki’s signature piercing gaze, this update did not go unnoticed. Bella’s black, lacy bra is visible in the snap.

While couples tend to post jointly for festive occasions, it remains noteworthy that this selfie does not feature or mention Chigvintsev. Instead, as the small platter on Bella’s lap shows, the star seems to have opted for caviar and champagne. The comments also seem to focus on Nikki’s relationships.

“I love you Nikki, but honestly it’s so hard seeing you with a different fella!”

Another fan “hoped” that the paparazzi would “leave you 2 alone.”

On March 11, as The Inquisitr reported, Bella was snapped kissing Chigvintsev. Fast-changing relationships in Hollywood are mostly seen with the likes of Blac Chyna or Taylor Swift. With relatively short shelf lives, it’s the long-term ones that make major headlines (as and when they end). Then again, so do muscles.

Nikki Bella has one of the most enviable bodies in the industry. While the fitness mania gripping Hollywood includes major stars such as Jennifer Lopez and Khloe Kardashian, few come with the training and dedication to maintain this level of muscle.

“My sister Brie was the one who got me into it. I thought it would be easy, but after the first class I wanted to give up…and I used to squat 220 [pounds]!”

Nikki’s Shape interview focused on her diet and lifestyle, but the lens is now sharply aimed at this star’s relationship status.