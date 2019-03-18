‘Vanderpump Rules’ News: Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding Is Coming Soon, And She Can’t Wait

Brittany Cartwright shared a sweet message to her soon-to-be hubby.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting married this summer and in a new Instagram post, the Kentucky native opened up about her growing excitement.

As fans continue to see the couple preparing for their upcoming nuptials on Vanderpump Rules, Cartwright shared a throwback photo of herself and Taylor on the beach in Los Angeles, where they posed for a number of stunning engagement photos last summer.

“I love this picture from our engagement photos,” she wrote. “I can’t believe we will be married soon!! Oh my goodness, it’s all sinking in and I can’t stop smiling! I love you my soon to be hubby.”

Taylor and Cartwright are getting married this summer in Kentucky, where Cartwright is from, but so far, they have not confirmed an exact date. Instead, they’ve teased several details with the public, including the reveal of Cartwright’s bridal party, which features a number of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, and the wedding venue, which is a castle in Cartwright’s home state.

As fans saw in the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 trailer, Taylor and Cartwright enjoyed an over-the-top engagement party last summer during filming and soon, fans will watch as the bash, which was attended by Lisa Vanderpump, plays out on the show.

While Taylor has faced backlash for his bad boy ways in past years, he appears to be a changed man in the months since his father’s death and many of his co-stars have publicly attested to his new demeanor.

Taylor has also spoken out about his personal growth in interviews and told Men’s Health magazine weeks ago that Cartwright saved his life after the death of his dad. He also told the magazine that his father has inspired him to start a family of his own.

“I’m so determined to be the best father that I can possibly be — because I really want to be at every PTA meeting, every soccer practice, every ballerina class. My dad was there. I’ve done everything I’ve wanted to do, partied my brains out, traveled the world. It’s time to start the next stage in my life,” he explained, via TooFab.

Taylor proposed to Cartwright in June of last year in Malibu, California, at one of their favorite restaurants, Neptune’s Net. The heartwarming moment was captured for the cameras of Vanderpump Rules for the first episode of Season 7.

To see more of Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.