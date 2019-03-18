‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting News For The Week Of March 25: Tamar Braxton Debuts & Plays Cupid

The Bold and the Beautiful casting news for the week of March 25 reveal that Tamar Braxton will make her debut on the CBS soap opera. Fan-favorites also return for an action-packed week of drama as romance blossoms and decisions are made about the future.

Monday, March 25

Hunter Tylo will return as the ever-popular Dr. Taylor Hayes, per Highlight Hollywood. After kissing Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) during the week of March 18, it appears as if Taylor is about to face the wrath of Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), who has just returned from Europe.

The blonde will accuse the psychiatrist of still being in love with Ridge. Of course, Taylor has never had any patience with Brooke. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that these old rivals will start hurling accusations at each other before the fight turns physical.

Tuesday, March 26

Hunter Tylo will appear as Taylor Hayes.

Wednesday, March 27

Maile Brady reprises her role as Tiffany. It appears as if Wayne Brady’s daughter has scored herself a regular guest role. The bubbly 16-year-old plays the role of Tiffany, who was initially cast as Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) friend.

However, the small guest role has since evolved. She works at Forrester Creations as an intern and is often sent on errands. Tiffany has also befriended Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and even showed off her vocal talents on one episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Tiffany’s most recent scene was with Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). She stopped by Hope’s house to drop off the latest Hope For The Future designs. She also took the time to tell Hope how sorry she was about the loss of her daughter, Beth.

Friday, March 29

Tamar Braxton, winner of the second season of Celebrity Big Brother, debuts as Chef Chambre. According to Entertainment Weekly, the star will appear in a scene with Heather Tom, who plays Katie Logan, and Don Diamont, who plays Bill Spencer.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that these two are currently being set up on “accidental” dates. Chef Chambre will attend to their needs on one of the latest dates set up by Justin (Aaron D. Spears), Donna (Jennifer Gareis), Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and Sally (Courtney Hope).

Look who came to play with us on ⁦@BandB_CBS⁩ !! The lovely, sweet, kind, beautiful, charismatic Tamar Braxton! Thanks ⁦@TamarBraxtonHer⁩ for such a fun day!! Yay!! ???????????? And congrats on winning ⁦@CBSBigBrother⁩ ???????? #BoldandtheBeautiful #celebritybigbrother pic.twitter.com/oLDJFOKkdv — Katherine Kelly Lang (@KatherineKellyL) February 20, 2019

Braxton has been a fan of The Bold and the Beautiful for a long time. In fact, the youngest Braxton sister named her son Logan after the character Brooke Logan.

Don’t forget to watch Tamar Braxton on The Bold and the Beautiful on Friday, March 29, on CBS.