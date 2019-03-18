Slipknot Officially Splits With Percussionist Chris Fehn

The band released a statement that cuts ties with the percussionist and suggests that his recent lawsuit is based on lies.

Last week, Exclaim! reported that Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn is suing the band for compensation due to claims that he has not been fairly paid. The announcement came just days before the band announced a release date for their new album as well as a North American tour. Now, Slipknot has released an official statement officially cutting ties with Fehn, who has been with the band since 1998 and is best known for his Pinocchio-style mask.

The band released the statement on the official Slipknot website, and it alleges that Fehn is making up his claims. The statement also assured fans that the band will continue focusing on the upcoming album and tour plans.

“Slipknot’s focus is on making album #6, and our upcoming shows around the world, our best ever. Chris knows why he is no longer a part of Slipknot. We are disappointed that he chose to point fingers and manufacture claims, rather than doing what was necessary to continue to be a part of Slipknot. We would have preferred he not take the path that he has, but evolution in all things is a necessary part of this life.”

Per The Blast, Fehn’s lawsuit cites singer Corey Taylor and fellow percussionist Shawn Crahan in the shady business dealings and requests an examination of Slipknot’s assets and companies to determine the profits and damages he believes he is owed. Fehn claims that the examination stems from the discovery of Slipknot-affiliated business entities outside of Iowa — the band’s home state — that are sapping money from the band. Fehn claims that the band has always told him that money from touring and merchandise is funneled through one company that divides profits amongst its members.

Slipknot announces departure of percussionist Chris Fehn https://t.co/rbQce24sUX pic.twitter.com/4rzUgXDvmc — Bandwagon (@BandwagonAsia) March 18, 2019

Slipknot co-founder Donnie Steele, who was a guitarist for the band in 1995 and 1996 and a bass player between 2011 and 2014 following the death of Paul Gray, threw in his two cents via a now-deleted Facebook post. In the post, which was also shared by a Reddit user, Steele said that he doesn’t blame Fehn and that most of the members of the band “can’t write.”

In other Slipknot news, Taylor took to Twitter to argue with fans about the “nu-metal” label that some people apply to the band. After arguing whether the presence of a DJ is an indicator of the nu-metal tag, Taylor told the fan that they were “more concerned with genres than music” before dropping the conversation.

Slipknot’s sixth album, which has yet to be titled, is set for release on August 9. The band is touring North America and Europe from June to September in support of the record.