Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Share Flirty PDA In Public Outings Post-‘Bachelor’ Finale

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph don’t have to try to fly under the radar with their romance now that their Bachelor finale has aired. Colton and Cassie were spotted out together over the weekend, and they were all smiles as they shared some flirty moments with one another.

While Colton and Cassie did do a quick media tour after Tuesday night’s Bachelor finale, they spent the weekend together in Huntington Beach, California, where she lives. They joked via Instagram about getting a real hometown date now, and they spent a lot of quality time with her close friends and family.

Randolph shared some fun tidbits via her Instagram Stories, too, and it’s clear that Underwood is quite comfortable with her family and friends at this point. The crew celebrated St. Patrick’s Day, got out for some great food and drinks, and embraced the sunshine and waves at the beach.

The Bachelor shared some shots from the fun weekend via social media, too. He posted one photo on Instagram showing him with Cassie and her dad and joked about this being the part of hometowns fans didn’t get to see before.

In another Instagram post, Underwood shared a photo showing him kissing Randolph. He quipped that PDA is gross, but that this was his first kiss in a bar. During their Bachelor finale, Colton and Cassie noted that they would be traveling a lot over the next few months. However, it looks like they decided to stick near home for this first weekend as a public couple, and they definitely seem to be doing well so far.

TMZ also snagged photos of Colton, Cassie, and her crew hitting the beach together this past weekend. It looks like there was a lot of flirtatious touching and snuggling and that they weren’t too concerned about any cameras or bystanders watching.

While Cassie still lives in Huntington Beach where she grew up, Colton reportedly has a place now in West Hollywood. That’s certainly an easier distance to navigate than when he was still living in Denver, and based on what The Bachelor stars have said, it certainly seems like Underwood is spending a lot of time at Randolph’s place.

Viewers didn’t get an engagement during this Bachelor finale, but it doesn’t sound as if it will necessarily take long for Colton to propose to Cassie. Despite the cold feet she had during their overnight date in Portugal, it seems she’s all-in now, and fans are rooting for Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph to go the distance.