Gwen Stefani’s Ex Gavin Rossdale Slammed Blake Shelton During Concert, Claims ‘Hollywood Life’

Gavin appeared to throw shade at Blake while on stage in Las Vegas.

Gwen Stefani’s former husband Gavin Rossdale allegedly made a subtle dig at her boyfriend Blake Shelton during a recent concert in Las Vegas. According to a report from Hollywood Life, the Bush singer appeared to reference the popular country singer – who’s been dating Gwen for more than three years – as he performed for fans in Sin City on March 15.

According to the site, Rossdale slammed the country star by shouting from the stage during the show “F**k country music,” which appeared to be a dig at Shelton, who’s one of the biggest names in country music right now.

A fan told the site that he supposedly said it “a couple of times” during the concert and was also “throwing up his middle finger while chugging a glass of wine towards the end of his performance.”

They then claimed to the outlet that Gavin, who was married to Gwen for 14 years between 2002 and 2016, “then laughed too as he toasted the crowd with his glass” after throwing out what many claimed was a dig at The Voice coach and his southern roots.

“He never mentioned Blake or Gwen, but everyone took it as a dig at Blake,” the fan added, claiming that “all the fans seemed to be in on the joke. Everyone laughed at it, including Gavin!”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

As well as being one of the most famous country stars in the world, Blake’s passion for country music and a country lifestyle has also spread to girlfriend Gwen since they first got together back in 2015 following her split with Gavin and his breakup with ex-wife Miranda Lambert.

Stefani previously admitted that she learned a whole lot about country music through her boyfriend during an interview with Extra in 2017. She denied at the time that she was about to release a country album but did admit that she’s become a big fan of the genre.

“I don’t have a country album, no. I have a country playlist that I’m learning,” the mom of three revealed to the outlet, per iHeartRadio Canada. “It’s interesting, I’ve learned a lot about country music in the last couple of years. I got to write with [Blake], which was a dream, like beyond a dream….”

Stefani’s also been spotted showing off her country side since she and Shelton got together.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the couple regularly visits his home state of Oklahoma – often with her and Gavin’s three sons – and the “Used To Love You” singer has also been known to show off her camo gear on social media while spending some time outdoors in the Sooner State.

While spending Thanksgiving with her man in Oklahoma, she even gushed about her “new country life” with the “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer.

Blake’s style also appears to have influenced her stage costumes.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Stefani went full-on country while performing during her Las Vegas residency shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino, sporting a cowgirl costume during the opening night of her “Just A Girl” shows.

“You don’t know what it’s like to be able to wear a cowgirl costume right in front of Blake Shelton,” she told the crowd at the time while on stage in Sin City in June during the opening night of the show, while Shelton watched on from the audience. “This is like my fantasy come true.”