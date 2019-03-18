Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: A Final Farewell To Caroline

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, March 19, tease that the Logans, Forresters, and Spencers will pay their last respects to a woman who has gone too soon. Per SheKnows Soaps, Caroline Spencer’s (Linsey Godfrey) dear ones will gather to honor her life.

It appears as if there may be a memorial service for the late Caroline. Just as everyone gathered to welcome Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) home, they will also come together to support him and Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) on one of the hardest days of their lives.

Caroline and Thomas had reunited over the past year. Thomas had forgiven Caroline for letting him believe her uncle Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) lies. In an effort to get Thomas to leave Los Angeles, Bill told Thomas that Caroline had terminal cancer. Just one year later, Caroline did indeed pass away. However, she died of a blood clot in her brain

Bill confessed to feeling guilty about his manipulative lies. Katie tried to reassure him that nobody blamed him for Caroline’s death. However, it wasn’t until Bill approached Thomas that he was able to start dealing with the past. Thomas told Bill that despite their last explosive meeting, Caroline still looked up to Bill as the only father-figure in her life. He told Dollar Bill that Caroline had forgiven him for everything that he had done to her. Bill seemed relieved that his niece did not hate him when she passed away.

While Bill deals with his feelings of guilt, it appears as if Ridge Forrester is also struggling with his feelings. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers saw how Ridge remarked that he loved Caroline and everything about her. He then went on to say that she had a zest for life and was passionate about the people in her life. Ridge said that Caroline lived life out loud.

Undoubtedly, Thomas and Douglas will miss Caroline the most. When Hope saw Thomas searching the room for someone, she realized that he was looking for Caroline. She reassured him that it was normal to look for someone who is no longer there.

Eric Forrester (John McCook) will reassure his grandson that he can count on the family for support. He will tell Thomas that they would help him to find happiness again.

Watch the heartbreaking farewell of one of The Bold and the Beautiful’s most beloved characters, Caroline Spencer, on Tuesday, March 19, on CBS.