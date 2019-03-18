Pamela Anderson Goes Topless In Sizzling Mermaid Costume On Instagram

Pamela Anderson often takes to her Instagram page to post inspirational quotes and to rally in favor of causes that are near and dear to her heart. On Monday, the 51-year-old blonde bombshell did just that when she shared a message showing support for an organization that seeks to conserve the ocean — a message she paired with a sizzling black-and-white snapshot of herself in a mermaid costume.

In the photo in question — which appears to be a throwback — the former Baywatch star is topless as she lies on her stomach in the sand while wearing an intricate mermaid tail featuring perfectly looking scales that end in a multi-layered tail fin. Anderson is holding her torso up on her forearm, while her head is resting on her right hand, whose elbow is on the sand as well.

She is wearing her long blonde tresses down in loose, wet strands that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest, helping cover herself up and censor the photo. Her bangs also fall onto her face, partially concealing her eyes, which are fixed on the onlooker and she slightly opens her lips in a seductive way for the camera. She is wearing a darker shade around her lips and a silvery lipstick that accentuates her full lips.

Completing her mermaid look, Anderson has a rhinestone sticker on her forehead. In her caption, Anderson tagged the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society to show her support.

The post, which Anderson shared with her near 700,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 6,200 likes and over 75 comments within about five hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the bombshell took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share in her enthusiasm for the protection of the oceans.

“I do my best, I rescue animals, I help my planet, I donate when I can to the planets warriors. Sometimes I feel it’s not enough and am deeply saddened by the state of things,” one user wrote.

“You’re so beautiful,” another simply chimed in.

As TMZ recently noted, Anderson recently rekindled her on-again off-again relationship with 33-year-old soccer star Adil Rami, a romance that kicked off in 2017. According to the report, Anderson decided to end the relationship initially because the World Cup player had tried to cut her off from her friend and family.

Her friends and family reportedly want the bombshell to move on from the romance, according to TMZ.