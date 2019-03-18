Demi Rose Spills Out Of Sparkly Tube Top In Revealing New Instagram Snap

Demi Rose Mawby sure knows how to best enhance her physical attributes with her fashion choices, and her latest outfit was no different.

The Instagram star took to her preferred social media page to share a photo of herself looking dressed up and gorgeous while posing in a bowling alley. Demi smiled broadly while tilting her head to one side and holding a red bowling ball, and despite looking very glamorous, her ensemble looked less than adequate for the occasion. She rocked a metallic silver tube top with a low neckline, showcasing her famous busty assets, as well as a blue and white patterned miniskirt, which hugged her pert derriere and revealed her long, toned pins.

The British beauty also appeared to be warm enough, as she skipped the jacket, and tagged the brands she was wearing, including luxury womenswear label House of CB, as well as Missguided. She wore her long, brunette locks in a sleek style with a side part, letting them freely cascade down her shoulder and back, and she also opted for some minimalist makeup, including a cat-eye liner, lush eyelashes, and a clear lip gloss shade, as well as plenty of highlighter to help frame her perfectly-round cheekbones.

The post, which the 23-year-old shared with her whopping 8.7 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 285,000 likes and nearly 1,800 comments in less than a day of having been posted, as of the time of this writing. As usual, many of her fans flocked to the comments section to praise her killer physique and beautiful looks, with some even comparing her to a real-life Barbie.

“Such a cutie,” one user wrote, followed by lots of heart-eyed emojis, while another one chimed in “Love your smile sweetie.” One even appeared to be surprised by the fact she liked playing bowling by writing, “Bowling? Did not realize you are such an athlete too.”

While she has previously credited her flawless figure to good genetics, she also revealed that she has to follow a strict diet and workout regime in order to maintain it, according to a previous Daily Mail report. The model’s grueling workout routine includes engaging in intense exercises such as hip thrusts, partial squats, and jumping lunges, and she also chooses to center her diet around healthy proteins, lots of vegetables, and nuts.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine. Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter,” she told The Daily Mail.