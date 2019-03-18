Netflix’s ‘Fuller House’ Removes Lori Loughlin Amid College Admission Scandal

Loughlin will not be returning for the show's final season this fall.

Almost a week after the Department of Justice revealed that dozens of people — including Lori Loughlin — are accused of bribing officials to get their children into colleges, Netflix has dropped the actress from Fuller House. The news comes just one day after Hallmark Channel severed ties with the disgraced star, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Loughlin had reprised her role of Aunt Becky from the 1987 – 1995 ABC sitcom Full House. In her reprised role, she appeared in 13 of the show’s 57 episodes through the fourth season as a guest star. The series is set to air its fifth and final season this fall, but Loughlin definitely won’t be making an appearance.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are just two of 50 people that were indicted in the college admissions bribery case. She was apprehended on Wednesday after the release of the indictments, which accuse her and her husband of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

As Vox reports, the couple reportedly paid $500,000 to a college counseling business run by William “Rick” Singer, which he allegedly used to help get students into some of the top universities in the United States via falsification of application materials and bribery.

JUST IN: Netflix's "Fuller House" drops Lori Loughlin after college admissions scandal: report https://t.co/yWAjgjWeY4 pic.twitter.com/dqxl4x1t6b — The Hill (@thehill) March 16, 2019

Loughlin is also under fire for a YouTube video published on daughter Olivia Jade’s channel back in December 2017, as Inquisitr reported. In the video, the actress laughs about how much money she spent on her daughter’s education.

Why pay so much? Paul Piff, a psychology professor at the University of California Irvine who has studied social class, believes it’s all about social standing.

“An education is a marker of all sorts of important forms of privilege that are really, really valued.”

Lisa Birnbach, editor of The Official Preppy Handbook, a humorous guide to wealthy WASP culture, agrees.

“That’s especially true for people who became wealthy without going to college, or without going to a selective college,” she said.

“I believe there is a sense that this will elevate you.”

Apparently, many of the parents that worked with Singer kept their activities secret from their children, which means that many of the children who entered schools via bribery had no idea that they did not fairly earn their place there.

“You have, basically, a lot of unearned privilege for people at the top who don’t even know that they have unearned privilege,” Michael W. Kraus, a social psychologist at Yale who studies inequality, told Vox. “And then other people have to interact with them.”