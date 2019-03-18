‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Victor Is Shocked

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, March 19, bring a shock for Victor as he learns what happened to Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon. Plus, Christine begins to wonder what Rey’s motivations are.

Victor (Eric Braeden) learns of a risky plan, according to She Knows Soaps. After learning more about her Newman Ranch “friend” from Katie, Billy (Jason Thompson) is convinced that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) is alive. When Nick (Joshua Morrow) hears the evidence, he agrees. The two men convinced Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to help them intercept the van transporting Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case) to prison, according to a report from The Inquisitr.

Now, Nick and Billy let Victor in on their risky plan, and he is shocked. He may have a thing or two to add to the ideas especially since the plan relies so much on J.T. doing precisely what the two men want to push him to do. They intercept a listening device in Victoria’s house and try to use it in an attempt to fool J.T. into thinking that the women are hiding out at the Dark Horse warehouse. They stashed the escaped prisoners in the Abbott cabin instead, and if J.T. is somehow already onto that, the women could be in grave danger, which Victor will not appreciate.

Today on #YR, Victor makes a promise to Nikki and Victoria lashes out at Sharon. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/v7BQXxfkp3 pic.twitter.com/kZhp69QXy8 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 12, 2019

Elsewhere, Christine (Lauralee Bell) questions Rey’s motives. He admitted on the stand during his testimony that he loved Sharon, and the DA wants to know if Rey is loyal to her or if he’s loyal to the Genoa City Police Department. With Rey’s marriage to Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) falling apart due to his testimony, the detective certainly has plenty on his plate. Plus, Rey also knows that Mia attacked his sister Lola (Sasha Calle), and he hasn’t turned her in for that. There are a lot of things pulling Rey away from the straight and narrow as an officer of the law.

Then, with the women disappearing on their way to prison, Christine believes they had inside help, and given that Rey loves Sharon, he’s a prime suspect. She thinks that Rey is working to keep Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon from serving the 30 year, 10-year, and three-year prison sentences they respectively received, which isn’t something that Christine wants to see in one of those who is sworn to protect the citizens of Genoa City and uphold the law. Rey is stretching his ethics in several areas lately, and Christine is on to him.