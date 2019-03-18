Trace Cyrus Reveals How Sister Miley Cyrus and Her Husband Liam Hemsworth Make Their Relationship Work

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have such a great relationship, but how have they managed to make things work over the years? Miley’s brother Trace and his fiancé Taylor Sanders recently spoke to Hollywood Life and both gave their input into why they think Miley and Liam have been able to make their relationship work over the years.

“I think just trial and error,” Trace Cyrus explained.

Miley and Liam tied the knot in December 2018, but the couple has a long history together starting when Miley was just 16-years-old. The two met on the set of The Last Song in 2009, a movie which both starred in.

Although relationship rumors swirled, the two didn’t confirm a relationship until 2010, but they broke up later that same year before reconciling not long after. Their engagement was confirmed in June 2012, but they called it off the next year. After some time apart, the couple found their way back to one another and announced in late 2016 that they were engaged again. Now, the two are happily married.

Trace’s fiancé Taylor weighed in on the couple’s relationship and gave her outsider insight, explaining why she thinks Miley and Liam have done so well over the years.

“They’ve been together since she was 16. It’s hard to break that bond. From an outsider’s perspective, I’ve met them both, obviously. She’s just so cool and chill and down to earth and I feel like he’s like that too. They just fit perfectly together. They’re both just so cool and so nice and just down to earth people.”

Now that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are husband and wife, the question on every fans mind is whether or not the two will add to their family in the near future. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trace revealed if he thinks his sister is going to start having kids anytime soon.

According to the report, when asked if Miley was going to have children soon, Trace said, “No,” but his fiancé gave a little more in-depth answer. She explained that Miley has “so much ambition” in regards to her career and, at least for the time being, Miley doesn’t have any “desire” to have kids.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that Miley and Liam won’t eventually have children. However, both are still young and have busy careers. Not only that, but as newlyweds, there is nothing wrong with wanting to spend some time focusing on their marriage and careers before jumping into parenthood.