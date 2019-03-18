Malika Haqq Gives Update On How Khloe Kardashian Is Following Tristan Split: ‘She’s Doing Really Good’

Slowly but surely, Khloe Kardashian is picking up the pieces and moving on from troubled baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

As fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians know, the reality star’s world was rocked last month when she found out that boyfriend Tristan Thompson had hooked up with her sister Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods at a party over Valentine’s Day weekend. Since then, Khloe has been leaning on family and friends as she navigates through this tough time in her life, and she is especially leaning on her BFF Malika Haqq.

Yesterday, Malika stopped to chat with Entertainment Tonight, giving fans a status update on how KoKo is doing. And luckily, Haqq had pretty good things to say about Khloe’s current attitude and state of mind.

“Khloe is good. She’s doing really good.”

“I’m able to be a Malika because have [I] have a Khloe. We take care of each other,” she told the news outlet. “We’re a duo that’s really tough to come by, but we are blessed to have each other and we build off of that.”

Malika also went on to explain that she and Khloe are not afraid to tell one another that the other person is wrong, but at the end of the day, the only thing that matters is that the two of them stick together. Haqq says that sticking like glue is what means the most to her and because of their very close bond, they’re basically like sisters.

And it’s easy to tell how much Khloe adores Malika on her Instagram page. Malika regularly makes appearances on Kardashian’s Instagram Stories and the pair even have a BFF makeup collab with Becca Cosmetics. Not only that, but KoKo also rolled out the red carpet for Malika and her twin sister, Khadija’s, birthday. As The Inquisitr shared, Khloe rented a private jet to take the twins to Las Vegas for their birthday.

Of course, Khloe put a lot of the celebrations on her Instagram Story and captioned one of the photos of the girls in front of the private plane, “only the best for my besties.” Then, onboard the plane were birthday donuts that spelled the girls’ names, as well as champagne and champagne glasses. The girls were even photographed doing shots on the plane. Khloe also gave the girls one more shoutout on her Instagram Story.

“Happy Birthday @malika and @foreverkhadijah!! You ladies are so beyond special!! I thank God for our friendship daily! I hope you are blessed with every beautiful birthday to be better than the one before!! I love you both madly!”

What a beautiful and sweet friendship!