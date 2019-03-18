Leonardo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt Team Up For ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

Fans predict the film will earn DiCaprio his second Oscar.

The first official poster for Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is here. On Monday morning, star Leonardo DiCaprio tweeted the image, which featured his character standing beside that of his co-star, Brad Pitt. The poster has already mustered up buzz from fans ahead of the official trailer’s release later this week, according to Comic Book.

DiCaprio’s character, actor Rick Dalton, poses in the shot wearing a brown leather jacket and gray slacks as he looks thoughtfully off into the distance. Next to him stands Pitt’s character, Dalton’s longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. Pitt is dressed a bit more casually in a “Champion” T-shirt, a yellow Hawaiian shirt, and dark jeans. A yellow car sits behind the duo and Hollywood Hills can be spotted in the distance.

“Hollywood. 1969,” DiCaprio captioned the shot on Twitter, as he added the tag #OnceUponATimeInHollywood.

Many fans responded to the poster with GIFs featuring DiCaprio dancing, blowing kisses, and even holding up an Oscar award. Some are already predicting that the film will earn DiCaprio his second-ever Academy Award following his 2016 win for Best Actor in The Revenant.

“YESSSSS LEOOOO GO GET THAT SECOND OSCAR,” one person wrote excitedly.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood marks Tarantino’s return to the big screen. According to IMDb, the film follows “a faded TV actor and his stunt double” as they “strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.”

This July, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt star together in Quentin Tarantino’s #OnceUponATimeInHollywood. pic.twitter.com/HD6OSSGgad — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood) March 18, 2019

The film will reportedly be Tarantino’s take on the Manson Family murders in 1969. Although the subject matter is unlike the acclaimed director’s other titles, fans are excited to see his no-doubt surprising twist.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s star-studded cast includes Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, James Marsden, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, Margaret Qualley, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham, and Bruce Dern.

In addition, the film marks beloved actor Luke Perry’s final role as Scott Lancer, before his tragic and unexpected passing in early March, Entertainment Weekly reported. Following Perry’s death, DiCaprio took to Twitter to pay tribute to his co-star.

“Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones,” the actor wrote.

The first official trailer for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to be released later this week. The film hits theaters this summer on July 26.