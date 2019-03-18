Victoria’s Secret’s Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Serious Skin In A Plunging Metallic Swimsuit For Beach Shoot

Alessandra is showing off her amazing body in a plunging swimsuit.

Alessandra Ambrosio is flaunting her amazing beach body in a new snap shared to her Instagram account. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel posed in a pretty revealing one-piece from her own swimwear line, GAL Floripa, while striking a very sultry pose for the camera during a professional photo shoot at the beach.

Alessandra posed with both arms up over her head as she stared into the camera in her slinky metallic one-piece swimsuit, which featured a slit down the chest that tied together with a fun string design embellished with two small shells.

The snap showed the supermodel rocking her best pose in front of the ocean and a stunning sunset while taking part in the photo shoot in the Brazilian city of Florianópolis, as she expertly modeled the high-cut metallic one-piece from her line.

In the caption, the mom of two — who was showing off her beachy waves with her long brunette hair down — also thanked her team for making her “dream come true” with her latest business venture.

But the latest snap uploaded to her social media on March 17 doesn’t mark the first glimpse at the pieces from GAL Floripa that Ambrosio, a Brazilian native, has modeled for her 9.8 million Instagram followers recently.

Earlier this week, Alessandra shared a snap of herself wearing the same revealing bathing suit in light yellow in another snap from the beach photo shoot.

The star posted several other photos to Instagram in the glamorous swimsuit as she proudly showed off her toned body.

But it’s not just at the beach where Alessandra’s body is on display.

The Inquisitr also recently shared a snap of the star flaunting a whole lot of skin in a pair of black leather overalls with the zip design on the chest zipped all the way down her torso.

Alessandra previously opened up about the inspiration behind GAL Floripa to People.

“We always had this dream. We grew up in Florianopolis, which is an island south of Brazil, and swim [sic] was always like our second skin,” she said. “We were always in a swimsuit going from one beach to another and always wanted to have a bikini shop there one day. That was our dream when we were 18.”

Ambrosio is the brains behind the line, alongside her younger sister Aline Ambrosio and her best friend, Gisele Cória.

The former Victoria’s Secret model also shared how important it was for her that all women feel confident in the pieces she and her business partners have designed together.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“Everyone should feel good wearing a swimsuit because it shows your body,” she told the site of the importance of body confidence. “You shouldn’t be self-conscious about it.”

“We all have different shapes and need to embrace that,” Alessandra then continued. “We need to love who we are because that’s all we have anyway. If we don’t love who we are, who are we going to love?”