Khloe Kardashian’s Longtime Hair Stylist & Friend ‘Liked’ Jordyn Woods’ Bikini Pics On Instagram

Jordyn Woods is carving out quite the career for herself. The fact that this girl’s Instagram updates are now front-page news is living proof.

February 2019 dragged Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s names into the most talked-about cheating scandal in Hollywood. As per The Daily Mail, the “kissing “admission” from Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn unleashed the mother of all scandals, but the situation isn’t progressing as expected. Initial responses from Khloe were frosty.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

As E Online reports, Khloe’s anger was palpable back on March 1, 2019, but the tables have turned. By February 20, Khloe was liking a Tweet from Jordyn. On March 17, Jordyn updated her Instagram is a sizzling bikini snap that received a like from Justine Marjan. The celebrity hairstylist and close friend to Khloe appears to be joining the Kardashian-Jenner clan in extending an olive branch to Woods – not something anybody expected.

On October 14, 2018, Khloe tagged Justine in a steamy, cleavage-flaunting picture. Two months later, Khloe was thanking Justine for styling her “final glam of 2017.” Instagram following, liking, and tagging is now well-known as the unspoken “friend rule.” To see a close-knit member of Khloe’s inner circle commenting on Jordyn’s picture is likely the biggest sign that hostility towards this model is dissipating.

While Jordyn’s friendship with Kylie Jenner continues to hang in the balance (and Woods has “moved out” of Kylie’s guest house as per The Independent), blame now appears to fall entirely on Tristan. Khloe’s March 2 Tweet solidified this.

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

Justine herself may not boast the fame of stylists such as Scotty Cunha or Joyce Bonelli, but her friendship with Khloe was made clear in a People interview. Justine outlined “absolutely [loving]” Khloe’s shorter hair before reflecting on the “big, voluminous curls” that remain one of her “favorite looks” on the Good American founder.

As of March 2019, Khloe is seeking full custody of True, whom she shares with Thompson. The basketball star hasn’t been the most prominent in True’s life, as Instagram presence would suggest. Earlier this month, Khloe was spotted alone in the street with True in her arms. Tristan, meanwhile, has been spotted entertaining a mystery brunette, as The Daily Mail reports.