Golden Globe Awards Airdate Could Throw Off 2020 Oscar Nominations

Awards season may have just finished as the curtain recently dropped on the 2019 Academy Awards, but producers are already looking ahead towards 2020 and securing airdates for the upcoming season of riches for Hollywood’s most elite group of artists.

The producers of the Golden Globe Awards have confirmed an air date of January 5, 2020, for the big show, according to Variety.

The entertainment news site reported that since the Globes ceremony will air just two days before the ballots are due for Oscar nominations on January 7, 2020, the impact of winning a Golden Globe might not be the precursor to an Oscar win as it has been in the past. For the 2019 show, there was a larger time span between the two events. The Globes nominations normally tend to track Oscar nominations.

Nominations for the 92nd Oscars will be announced on Jan. 13, 2020. Hollywood’s most glamorous night will commence with the ceremony which will air on February 9, 2020.

The Golden Globe official site explains that the first awards presentation for distinguished achievements in the film industry were voted on not by today’s Hollywood Foreign Press, but rather, the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association. The first awards were given in early 1944 with an informal ceremony at 20th Century Fox Studios. The first awards that were doled out were in the form of scrolls. In 1945, the awards changed to a sphere to represent the world.

The Golden Globes recognize achievements in 25 categories; 14 in motion pictures and 11 in television. The 2020 show will mark the 77th presentation of the Golden Globe Awards.

Vanity Fair reported that the 2019 winners came from a varied and diverse group of nominated actors and films.

Best Motion Picture Drama went to Bohemian Rhapsody, with Rami Malek taking home an award for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the category of Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama. Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama went to Glenn Close for The Wife. Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy went to Green Book. Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy was won by Olivia Colman for The Favourite. Christian Bale won for Best Actor in the same category for Vice.

Best Director, Motion Picture was won by Alfonso Cuarón for Roma. Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture was won by Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk. Best Actor award in the same category was won by Mahershala Ali for Green Book. Best Screenplay, Motion Picture was won by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly for Green Book and Best Original Song, Motion Picture was won for the tune “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg hosted the 2019 Golden Globes telecast. No host or hosts have been named as yet for the 2020 show.