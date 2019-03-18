Jessie James Decker Flaunts 25-Pound Weight Loss In Booty Baring Swimsuit

Jessie's showing off her weight loss in a skimpy swimsuit during a trip to the beach.

Jessie James Decker is showing off her impressive recent 25-pound weight loss in a pretty skimpy booty-baring swimsuit. The stunning 30-year-old mom of three proudly showed off her amazing beach body in the cheeky red and white two-piece as she flaunted her tan for the camera during a trip to the coast.

Jessie put her assets on full display as she struck a pose for the camera on the sand in the new snap she shared with her 3 million Instagram followers on the social media site on March 17. She joked in the caption that she’d packed all the essentials for her trip, including her swimsuit and coffee.

The revealing new beach photo had Decker posing with her back facing towards the camera and one leg lifted up as she flaunted her amazing body with the ocean in the background.

Decker had her hair tied up into a messy bun on the top of her head as she shot a coy smile to the camera, shielding her eyes from the sun with a pair of round reflective sunglasses.

The “I Look So Good (Without You)” singer didn’t reveal exactly where the photo was snapped, though the latest beach pic comes shortly after Jessie posted a number of snaps with her millions of followers while spending time with husband Eric Decker and a group of friends in Mexico.

The Inquisitr posted photos of the country singer rocking a bright neon bikini while sailing around Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on a luxury yacht earlier this month.

The latest batch of swimwear snaps came shortly after the star opened up about how she lost a very impressive 25 pounds following the birth of her third child, a son named Forrest, in March 2018.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Jessie credits the South Beach Diet for helping her to shed the pounds, and, as The Inquisitr previously reported, for getting her back down to the same weight she was when she married to husband Eric back in 2013.

“My goal was to be able to fit into my clothes before I had the baby. I’m now at 115 [pounds] and that was my goal,” the Eric & Jessie reality star revealed of her weight loss journey over the past year. “I weighed 115 on my wedding day, so I just wanted to be back where I was.”

“Thanks to South Beach, I’ve lost 25 pounds, and I’m excited,” the mom to 5-year-old Vivianne, 3-year-old Eric, and 11-month-old Forrest, also shared of her weight loss success with the diet, per Daily Mail.

She added, “I’ve regained my confidence and have the energy I need to maintain this crazy life of mine!”