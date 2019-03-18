Cure 4 The Kids Foundation’s New State-Of-The Art Patient Exam Room Named In Gwen Stefani’s Honor

Gwen Stefani has recently been in Las Vegas performing but has also been doing some charity work at the same time.

Entertainment Tonight‘s Keltie Knight spoke with the “Make Me Like You” hitmaker at the ribbon cutting celebration for Cure 4 the Kids Foundation’s new state-of-the-art patient exam room, which has been named in Stefani’s honor, at the foundation’s facility in Vegas. AOL has uploaded the footage of Stefani talking to Knight and cutting the ribbon.

“Everyone is coming to you from all over the world and it’s just tall order. You’re up against Vegas, and all the other shows and all the other activities, and people like flew in and are having a weekend, and it’s a big deal,” she expressed about doing her residency at the moment.

According to AOL‘s report, $1 of every ticket purchased for Gwen’s residency show goes to the Cure 4 the Kids Foundation, Nevada’s only nonprofit childhood cancer treatment center.

“I walked through [the facility] today and it’s so inspiring and [I was] so blown away by the fighters, the brave kids, the families, the parents,” Stefani marveled. “I feel really blessed to be here.”

Her residency titled “Just A Girl” is named after one of No Doubt’s most iconic songs. The run of shows started June 27 last year and is now on its third leg. The show is scheduled to continue until November this year. All the shows are performed at the Zappos Theater.

Stefani has three children — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, who is the youngest. The children’s father is Bush lead singer Gavin Rossdale, whom she divorced in 2016 after marrying him in 2002. Since then, Gwen has started a relationship with country singer Blake Shelton, who was named People’s“Sexiest Man Alive” in 2017.

Gwen rose to fame in the ’90s as the lead singer of No Doubt. Their third studio album, Tragic Kingdom, went certified Diamond in the U.S. and propelled them as stars. They followed the album up with Return of Saturn, Rock Steady, and a compilation before taking a break.

After the band’s successful run of albums and tours, they decided to do their own thing in the early 2000s. Gwen embarked on a solo career and has since released a total of four studio albums. Her debut, Love. Angel. Music. Baby., released in 2004 was a worldwide success.

No Doubt reunited and released their final studio album to date in 2012 — Push And Shove.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Stefani would perform at the Dubai World Cup on March 30.

“Dubai is such a beautiful city and I look forward to experiencing and being part of this prestigious event,” the “What You Waiting For?” songstress said.