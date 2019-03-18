Diane Kruger, 42, Flaunts Her Abs In A Red Bikini Just Months After Giving Birth

Diane's insane abs were on full display as she posed in a bikini at the gym.

Diana Kruger is flaunting her seriously toned abs in a new snap posted to her Instagram account mere months after she and Norman Reedus welcomed their first child together. The actress showed off her amazing body in a bikini in the photo she shared with her followers on March 16, where she revealed that she’d worked seriously hard since becoming a mom last year to get her body back in shape.

Writing in the caption of the snap, which showed her working out in the gym sporting a red bikini top and blue and white patterned pants, 42-year-old Diane admitted that she was proudly showing off because of all the hard work she’s been putting on to reclaim her abs after baby.

“Am I showing off? F*** yeah. ’cause it’s been hard work to get my abs back. I didn’t think it was possible after having a baby. And certainly not at my age,” the actress wrote in the caption of the gym snap she posted online, as she showed off some pretty serious skin.

Kruger then thanked a friend for getting her motivated to get back in shape and added, “I don’t have a trainer, but I’ve been committed to get my body back. For myself first….but also for my [boo].”

“The female body is AMAZING,” she then added with a winking face emoji, before joking about the fact that she was hitting the gym in a bikini top by adding the hashtag, #andyesIminabikiniworkingoutcauseitshothereandwhynot.

The snap came just a few months after she welcomed her first child into the world. Kruger and Reedus have kept their private lives under wraps and haven’t revealed the name of their baby of her exact date of birth, though People confirmed back in November that they’d welcomed a baby girl together.

But this certainly isn’t the first time Kruger has shown off her amazing body after baby.

Sean Zanni / Getty Images for DuJour

Back in January, Diane posed for a selfie while sporting a very skimpy black bikini while out by the pool.

As The Inquisitr shared at the time, the Troy star posed outdoors in the dark two-piece around three months after giving birth to her and Norman’s daughter.

But while she’s happy to show off her body, she and her partner aren’t so keen to share snaps of their daughter.

Diane asked for privacy after becoming a mom, making a plea on Instagram which asked paparazzi and fans not to take and share photos of her baby.

“We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby,” Kruger wrote on Instagram after photographers snapped photos of her and her newborn, per People.

Diane then continued, “While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety.”