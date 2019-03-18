Jenelle Evans’ Mom Goes To Meet With Grandson’s Father, But He Doesn’t Show Up In New ‘Teen Mom 2’ Preview

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV and, on Monday’s brand-new episode, Barbara Evans travels to New York to meet with the father of her grandson. Although he hasn’t been a part of his son’s life, Andrew Lewis has expressed interest in getting to know his son, but according to a new preview shared by the Official Teen Mom 2 Twitter account, it looks like Andrew doesn’t show up as expected.

After waiting at a restaurant for Andrew for over an hour, Barbara calls him on the phone but gets his voicemail. She decides to leave him a message.

“Andrew, hi, it’s Barbara. Look I traveled all the way to New York to see you and you don’t even have the decency to meet me. This is your loss, not mine. You would think you would want to see pictures of Jace and talk about Jace.”

Andrew dated Barbara’s daughter Jenelle years ago. On Jenelle’s Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant, fans met both Andrew and Jenelle as they were expecting a baby together. The relationship between the two didn’t last and eventually, Barbara gained custody of their son. While Jenelle still visits with her son frequently, that hasn’t been the case with the boy’s father. However, Andrew recently reached out and expressed interest in getting to know his son.

After Andrew failed to show up to his meeting with Barbara, she was not happy, ending the voicemail saying, “This will be the last time I ever make an attempt to come see you again because this is you know to stand me up is just wrong.”

Whether or not to allow Andrew to get to know his son has been something Jenelle has been struggling with all season. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle has expressed her concerns about Andrew coming back into Jace’s life. She revealed that she didn’t want to keep her son away from his father “forever,” but also worried about Andrew coming “in and out” of their son’s life.

Jenelle and Barbara have also talked about how to handle the situation. Since Barbara has custody of Jace, she decided to go to New York to meet with Andrew first to see how things go before allowing him to meet with Jace. Seeing as how it appears Andrew stands up Barbara in New York, it is hard to say how Barbara and Jenelle will handle things from here.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.