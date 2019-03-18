Beyonce Reportedly Working On A New Album With A Women’s Rights Theme

It’s been three years since Beyonce last released a solo studio album, and it seems she’s ready to release another soon.

Citing a report from The Sun, MSN wrote that she is set to release a new record in time for the summer with a women’s rights theme.

The “Crazy In Love” hitmaker is no stranger to creating songs that are female empowerment anthems, such as “Run The World (Girls),” “Formation,” and “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It).”

Beyonce’s last project was in 2018 when she released a collaboration record with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, on the Grammy Award-winning album, Everything Is Love. The couple went under the name The Carters for the project. The album contained the hit song “Apes***,” where the shot the music video in The Louvre in Paris. The video has achieved over 162 million views within nine months on their official YouTube channel. The single peaked at No. 13 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

“Beyonce is on a break right now, but she has secretly been working on an album and has completed three songs which are all about women supporting women and lifting each other up,” a source told The Sun.

“They are fierce dancefloor fillers, which her fans will love.”

She is also reportedly planning a world tour that won’t start until next year.

Beyonce’s career got started when she was a part of the R&B girl group, Destiny’s Child. They released four studio albums and enjoyed a lot of success. They have been nominated for a total of 14 Grammy Awards and won three. “Say My Name” won the Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 2001, while the following year, they won Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for “Survivor.”

As for Beyonce’s solo career, she has been going strong since her debut No. 1 album Dangerously In Love. Since then, she has released five more solo studio albums that have topped the charts — B’Day, I Am… Sasha Fierce, 4, Beyonce, and Lemonade.

Statista has reported with a total of 23 awards and 63 nominations from the Grammy Awards for her music as a solo artist and with Destiny’s Child, she is the most nominated and the second-most-awarded woman in Grammy history.

In 2016, she went on a world tour named “Formation.” Click It Ticket mentioned that its attendance was 2.24 million people after the completion of 49 shows. The tour grossed a staggering $256 million.

Beyonce does not use her Twitter account. However, she is very active on Instagram. With a huge 126 million-strong following, she loves making her page to look all sophisticated and pretty.