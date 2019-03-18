Miley Cyrus Goes Makeup-Free In A Chanel Bikini In Revealing Photo

Miley's showing off her bare face in her designer bikini.

Miley Cyrus is keeping it candid on social media. As reported by PopSugar, the “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer posted a pretty revealing snap of herself to her Instagram Stories account which showed her going makeup-free while also rocking a very high-end quilted bikini and a stylish hat.

The site shared the snap Cyrus showed off to her millions of followers, which had her posing for the camera and revealing her bikini body in a black Chanel bikini top. The luxury swimwear featured a padded design across the chest and an elasticated band around her waist with the brand’s logo printed on it.

But while there’s no doubting that her bikini look was surely pretty expensive, it actually may not have been the priciest item Liam Hemsworth’s wife was sporting on social media.

PopSugar reported that Cyrus was also shielding herself from the sun with a stylish black hat by Saint Laurent, which is thought to cost a hefty $1,595. The star then boasted about her headgear, telling her followers that she’s ahead of the fashion curve with her style choice.

“I’m pretty sure this hat is JUST now on pre order & I already got that s**t,” Miley wrote alongside the snap of herself flaunting her bikini body, where she also accessorized with a number of necklaces around her neck.

But it wasn’t just her hat, her bikini, and her many tattoos that Cyrus — whom The Inquisitr noted recently sparked pregnancy speculation with another social media snap — was showing off.

She also gave fans a look at her makeup-free face as she looked stunning by revealing her fresh face to the camera.

Miley appeared to ditch the cosmetics in favor of a bare-faced look for the selfie to reveal her flawless natural skin.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The star has been pretty open about her relationship with makeup in the past, previously admitting in a 2017 interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she often chooses to do her own for photo shoots to be in control of her own sexuality.

“It became something that was expected of me. I didn’t want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my tits out and stick out my tongue,” Cyrus told the outlet at the time.

“In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, ‘F*** you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.’ But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized,” she then added.

The new snap of Cyrus comes shortly after she got very candid about her love life during a recent appearance on drag superstar RuPaul’s popular podcast.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Miley candidly revealed during her appearance on the podcast that her first kiss was actually with a girl while she was in middle school.